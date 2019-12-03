Market Brief AUD Best Performer With RBA On Hold

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2019 12:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX Brief:

  • RBA held rates at 0.75% as widely expected, although they could still b eon track to cut rates as early as Q1 2020.
  • Trump took to Twitter to again tell the Fed they need to lower rates to fend off low inflation, and combat yesterday’s weak ISM manufacturing print. Oh, and the “dollar is very strong relative to others”. Basically, cut the rates.
  • Japan’s government are preparing a $120 billion stimulus package to help kick start their lacklustre economy. Whilst it’s expected to be around $120 billion initially, it could rise to $230 billion when private-sector spending is included.

Price Action:

    • The Australian dollar is the strongest major after the RBA held rates, and AUD/JPY is the largest gainer of the session. Take note that AUD/CHF and AUD/JPY have exceeded their ATR’s so further upside could become limited in later sessions.
    • The USD dollar has pared some of yesterday’s losses but, due to depth of the original declines, suspect these moves to be corrective and pave the way for further new lows this week.
    • EUR/USD is eyeing up a break of 1.1093 resistance, although we may not have the data to see it today unless ECB members speaking between 8-9am GMT feel compelled to strengthen the Euro…
    • USD/JPY has pulled back towards 109 but bears could look to fade into the 109 – 109.30 area. A break beneath 108.90 assumes further downside.
    • AUD/CAD continues to carve out a potential inverted head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart, although we’d need to see a break above 0.9145 to confirm.
    • EUR/AUD has broken support around 1.6200 and favours further downside over the near-term (again, keep ECM members on the radar.)

Equity Brief:

  • The performances of most key Asian stock markets have fared better versus the U.S. benchmark stock indices where they have recorded losses between -0.90% to -1.10% except for Australia’s ASX 200.
  • U.S. President Trump has upped the ante again on U.S. “hostile” global trade policy where the U.S. administration has reinstated steel tariffs on Brazil and Argentina imports and proposed new levies on France.
  • The closure of the Phase One U.S-China trade deal has become more complicated with the recent support from U.S. towards the Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters. China has hinted more retaliation measures via state media that the Chinese government will soon publish a list of “unreliable entities” that can lead to sanctions against U.S. companies from disputes over human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 is the worst performer so far with a decline of -2.20%, the worst intraday loss in 9 days since 20 Nov 2019 after a fresh all-time high of 6893 printed on 29 Nov 2019. Leading the loss are Technology and Consumer Non-Cyclicals sectors where both have tumbled by -3.49% and -3.40% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has staged a modest recovery of 0.20% in today’s Asian session to trade close to its current intraday high of 3121.   

Price Acton (derived from CFD indices):

  • Japan 225: Yesterday’s slide from 02 Dec Asian session high of 23596 has managed to find support at 23070 which is the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 26 Aug 2019 low. In today’s Asian session, the Index has staged a push up, backed above 23300; the former minor swing low of 26 Nov/29 Nov 2019. Overall, no clear signs of a bearish breakdown yet.
  • Hong Kong 50: The Index has dropped and reached the 26200 support; the lower boundary of the ascending range configuration in place since 15 Aug 2019 low. Right now, as long as there is no hourly close below 26200, the Index may see a minor rebound towards the 26600/740 intermediate resistance in first step.
  • Australia 200: Reintegrated below the 6780; the former range resistance from 20 Sep 2019 high which indicates the last week’s up move was a failure bullish breakout. Right now, at risk of further potential downside to retest the range support of 6630.
  • Germany 30: Declined by -1.9%, the worst daily loss since 02 Oct 2019 and broke below the recent 21 Nov swing low of 13050. At risk of further downside towards the next near-term support at 12800 (31 Oct 2019 minor swing low & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 03 Oct low to 19 Nov 2019 low).
  • US SP 500: The sell-off of 1.5% from yesterday’s Asia session all-time high of 3158 has managed to find support at 3110 (the gapped up from 22/25 Nov 2019 & the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 03 Oct 2019 low). Bulls need to clear above 3140 (former minor swing low of 30 Nov & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s slide) to increase the odds for a continuation of the impulsive up move sequence.

Economic Calendar


Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.