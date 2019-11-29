Market Brief Asia BOJ PLenty Of Room For Further Easing

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 29, 2019 12:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • It was low volatility, as typically expected around a US Thanksgiving. AUD and NZD are the strongest majors by a thin margin, CAD is the weakest.
  • Most of the news came from Japan today. BOJ’s Governor Kuroda has called for structural reforms and deregulation to boost Japan’s economy, on the basis that monetary policy and fiscal policy is not enough. There’s also room to ease further. Industrial output fell at its fastest pace in nearly a year. Separately, government banks are aiding firms prepare for an overseas downturn.
  • South Korea and Japan are set to have trade talks in December.
  • It appears that Australian’s are continuing to use lower interest rates to pay down debt over spending. Private sector credit growth slowed to 0.1% in October, its weakest in four months. Whilst housing credit ticked higher by 0.2%, although at 3% YoY it’s the weakest rate of growth since records began in 1976.
  • UK confidence is stuck at a 6-year low, according to the GfK survey.

Price Action:

    • DXY produced another indecision candle below 98.45 on lower volumes surrounding US Thanksgiving. Roll on Monday…
    • EUR/USD continues to consolidate above 1.1000, a clear line in the sand between bullish and bearish setups (with parity being the equivalent on USD/CHF). We just need volatility to return.
    • USD/JPY is on track for its most bullish close in 3 weeks. The daily trend remains bullish above 108.24 but, judging how it’s anchored to recent highs, suspect it wants to break above 109.50.
    • AUD/USD is on track for a 4th consecutive down week, although at current levels could finish with an inverted hammer on the weekly chart (potentially bullish).



Equity Brief:

  • All key Asian stock indices are trading in the red so far as we head into the closing month of Nov while the U.S. stock market was shut for Thanksgiving holiday yesterday.
  • U.S-China trade deal “overhang” has continued to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the minds of market participants on what are the exact actions China will take to retaliate against the U.S. bill in support of Hong Kong protesters.
  • In addition, Hong Kong is now bracing herself for another fresh round of planned mass protests over this weekend after a week of relative calm since the local district council election on last Sunday where the pro-democracy camp claimed an overwhelming victory.
  • Japan’s economy has continued to weaken where industrial output has slipped at the fastest pace since Jan 2018 to record a decline of -4.2% m/m in Oct below consensus forecast of -2.1% m/m.
  • Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold senior-level trade talks in Dec to discuss Japan’s export restrictions on three high-tech materials.

Price Acton (derived from CFD indices):
    • Hong Kong 50: Tumbled from the 27015 key short-term resistance; minor range top of 27/28 Nov 2019 and almost it is now close to the 14 Nov 2019 swing low of26200 with extreme oversold region seen in hourly oscillators. At risk of minor bounce with intermediate resistances to watch at 26600 and 26750.
    • Japan 225: Broke below minor ascending trendline support from 21 Nov 2019 low with risk of further potential downside to eye near-term support at 23200.
    • Germany 30: Broke below minor ascending trendline support from 21 Nov 2019 low after failure to breakout 13350 key medium-term range resistance. At risk of shaping a further potential push down to test the next near-term support at 13120.  



Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.