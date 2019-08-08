FX & Stock market snapshots as of [08/08/2019 0610 GMT]





After a higher fixing on the onshore USD/CNY at 7.0039 in today’s early Asian session by PBOC, up from the yesterday’s fix at 6.9996; the offshore USD/CNH has started to drift down by 398 pips from its intraday high of 7.10332 to print a low of 7.0634.

A lower USD/CNH has managed to add a “smoothing effect” on the on-going trade tensions between U.S. and China where risk sensitive currencies such as the AUD/USD has managed to increase its gains from yesterday overnight U.S. session and make it the top performer in today’s Asia mid-session.

Ahead of the European opening session, most Asian stocks have started to show signs of stabilisation from this Mon’s steep losses with several positive trade related news flows.

China’s exports for Jul has managed to beat expectations with a growth rate of 3.3% y/y that surpassed significantly over a consensus reading of -2.0% y/y.

Also, the on-going trade dispute between Japan and South Korea has started to show signs of easing where Japan granted approval for a high-tech export to South Korea for the first time since stricter curbs took effect in Jul.

The S&P E-mini futures has inched up higher by 0.50% to print a current intraday high of 2895 in today’s Asian session. In addition, European stock indices CFD futures are gaining as well with the German DAX and FTSE 100 up by 1.15% and 0.45% respectively.

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



