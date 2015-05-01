market analyst predictions for may 2015 551312015

Our May predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, HSBC shares and AUD/NZD. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Ken Odeluga – on where they think prices will head to this month.

Analyst Market Bias 1st target 2nd target
Kelvin Wong Hong Kong 40 Bullish 30,150 30,500
Intermediate-term mathematical indicators (Bollinger Bandwidth & RSI oscillator) highlights the risk of a pull-back towards 27300/26900 before further upside could be seen. Read my full article
Kara Ordway AUD/NZD Bullish $1.0340 $1.0410
Positioning in this pair looks like it does favour more upside pressure in the coming days. Read my full article
Ashraf Laidi GBP/USD Bullish $1.5370 $1.5600
On 7th May, Britain is at risk of seeing its first minority administration since the 1970s. There will be prolonged talks to form a government, during which the pound will experience heightened volatility. Read my full article
Joshua Raymond HSBC Bearish 625p 590p
I think the upward move is overdone, and given the fact that we are now entering the month of May, which can be typically be the start of a short term bearish move in UK stocks as investors minimise portfolios for the summer lull, HSBC shares could now be due a correction. Read my full article
James Chen EUR/USD Bearish $1.0500 $1.0200
If the euro continues its longstanding weakness as expected and the dollar resumes its previous bullishness, EUR/USD should continue its bearish trend towards lower lows. Read my full article
Ken Odeluga UK 100 Bearish 6860 6750
The FTSE remains susceptible to a correction later in May and this potential comedown will be more of a logical postscript to three consecutive monthly record highs than a reaction to any election result. Read my full article
