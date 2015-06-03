market analyst predictions for june 2015 677032015
Our June predictions are in and this month’s segment includes forecasts on the UK 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/USD. Get the latest insights from our global analysts – including Ashraf Laidi, James Chen and Ken Odeluga – on where they think prices will head to this month.
|Analyst
|Market
|Bias
|1st target
|2nd target
|Ashraf Laidi
|EUR/USD
|Bullish
|$1.0980
|$1.1200
|Once the markets absorb the notion that any Fed hike this year would be all but a tightening of conditions, the case for buying the euro dips is more alluring. Read my full article
|James Chen
|GBP/USD
|Bearish
|$1.5250
|$1.5000
|As of late May, the US dollar continues to assert its renewed strength and as a result, GBP/USD could potentially see a June re-emergence of its entrenched downtrend after the rebound. Read my full article
|Ken Odeluga
|UK 100
|Bearish (short term)
|7083
|6736
|The rip-roaring exuberance that lifted the market to multiple highs in the early months of the year has passed and the weekly view also shows stochastic oscillators that are quietly on edge. Whilst I believe in the near term a push higher is likely, I see growing potential for a correction after new highs are reached, hence why my second price target is sharply lower. Read my full article
|Kelvin Wong
|US S&P 500
|Bearish
|2040
|1980
|The S&P 500 (US SP 500) is coming close to a key inflection level of 2140/2150 with deteriorating technical elements. The Index faces the risk of a significant “min correction” of 5% to 6%. Read my full article