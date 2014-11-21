manufacturing pmi confirm fx status quo 79922014

Today’s flurry of manufacturing and services surveys from the US, China and Eurozone confirmed what the market had suspected; a cooling off in the pace […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2014 1:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s flurry of manufacturing and services surveys from the US, China and Eurozone confirmed what the market had suspected; a cooling off in the pace of expansion in US manufacturing, despite remaining the highest rate in the G7 –, while both Germany and China eked out an expansion, albeit at a slower pace, as did the pan-Eurozone measure of both sectors. France remained in contraction territory. The US dollar took a breather, following non-committal minutes of the October FOMC.

US still on top

US manufacturing, as measured by the Markit survey, fell to 54.7 in October, posting its third monthly decline. New orders fell to 55.2, reaching their lowest reading since January 2014, while new export orders fell to the lowest level since June 2013.

The Philadelphia Fed’s Business Outlook Survey shot up to 40.8 in November, hitting the highest level since December 1993 after nearly doubling from the October figure. There was also optimism in the Philly Fed’s individual sub-components, such as price, employment and new orders.

The US index of leading indicators rose to a three-month high of 0.9%, with eight of the ten indicators in the index contributing to the improvement. These were led by factory orders and favourable interest rates spread between short and long-term interest rates.

Eurozone’s sub-par growth remains steady

The Eurozone’s Markit PMI for factories and services activity unexpectedly fell to 51.4 in November, the lowest in 16 months, from 52.1 in October. China’s factory PMI fell to 50.0 in November from 50.4 in October, touching a six-month low. Germany’s composite PMI (combining manufacturing and services) expanded at the slowest pace in 16 months, highlighting that the Eurozone’s biggest member faces an on-going risk of slipping back into recession, despite narrowly escaping it in Q3.

FX: Correction in status quo

One cannot delve in FX trading without being able to differentiate between impulsive price moves and those temporary moves, known as corrective. As EUR/USD retests the 1.2570 region for the fourth session out of five, and GBP/USD does the same around 1.5730, one should expect the US dollar index to consolidate near 88.0 for now, especially as USD/JPY retreats off 119.00 after six consecutive daily gains. USD buying remains the path of least resistance thanks to further ECB easing, elections in Japan and low inflation in the UK, all of which will reinforce the policy divergence relative to the US.
PMI vs ISM Nov 20

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.