This follows a 35.5 per cent drop in August.


October 5, 2015
Data from the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordinating Bureau showed that revenue from casinos during the month of September fell for the 16th consecutive month to 17.1 billion patacas (SG$3.1 billion), down 33 per cent from August.

These are desperate times indeed for the gaming industry in Macau, given that September’s plunge came on the back of a 35.5 per cent decline in August revenues.

Macau casino revenues have fallen off a cliff following longer term factors such as the corruption crackdown in China and the economic slowdown in that country. In the short-term, seasonal weakness ahead of the Chinese National Day break, and a reduction in junket activity weighed on footfalls at Macau’s casinos.

Sentiment was also adversely affected by the huge scandal at Dore Entertainment, one of the top junket operators, whose employees are alleged to have stolen HK$100 million (SG$18.5 million) from the company or its customers.

According to TODAY, Macau junket operator Neptune Group has warned that it may have to shut up shop unless the VIP market (read: highrollers) improved.

The group announced a loss of HK$998.6 million for its fiscal year ended June 30, with outstanding VIP debt of HK$316 million coming on top of a HK$344 million write-off during the year, according to its annual report issued September 25.

Year to date, gross gaming revenue in Macau has fallen 36 per cent. In Q1, Macau’s GDP contracted 24.5 per cent and in Q2, declined another 26.4 per cent. Tourists and gamblers from the Chinese mainland form the core of the city’s casino revenue, and the stocks collapse in China, along with its economic slowdown, have likely taken a big toll.

Nevertheless, analysts at Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) citing: “Despite the concern over capital flight post-Dore incident reported on September 9, which has dragged the ADR [average daily revenue] lower in mid-September, the momentum was actually picking up towards the end of the month.”

On Friday (October 2) shares in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKG:0027) surged 10.15 per cent to HK$21.70 on news that China is considering measures to help revive Macau’s economy, according to a report by Macau Daily, which cited Li Gang, director of the Chinese government's local liaison office.

Singapore’s integrated resort and casino operator, Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) was down 0.69 per cent to SG$0.72 on Friday. Year to date, the stock is down 33 per cent.

