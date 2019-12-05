M and G crisis weighs on FTSE

The FTSE is yo-yoing this morning, weighed down by losses at M&G, Evraz and utility companies.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 5, 2019 5:26 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is yo-yoing this morning, weighed down by losses at M&G, Evraz and utility companies. M&G's  property fund, which owns numerous shopping centres across the UK, pulled the brakes on investor withdrawals after sustained Brexit-related outflows. The company said it wasn’t able to sell property fast enough in the current market to fund the withdrawals.

Pound marches on

Although the UK election news flow has been somewhat subdued over the last few days, giving way to the NATO summit, the pound has still quietly rallied throughout the week on expectations of a comfortable Conservative win. The trend continued this morning with sterling gaining another 0.27% against the dollar and 0.1% against the euro. Going into the election week investors seem to be positioning themselves for a further move higher. 

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC, Aramco

A big day for oil today as OPEC and Russia meet in Vienna to discuss production cuts and Saudi Arabia Aramco publishes its final IPO price. Talk on the sidelines of the Vienna meeting is indicating that OPEC will not only look to extend existing production restrictions but will look to introduce further ones in the region of 400,000 bbl a day. The pressure to cut is not surprising given that state-owned Aramco is expected to price its shares at the high end of the indicative range of $8-$8.53, which will force Saudi Arabia’s hand in terms of what kind of oil price it needs to keep the shares on an upward trajectory. Brent hit $63.36 overnight, also helped by a surprise inventory drawdown in the US.

Related tags: Crude Oil GBP Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.