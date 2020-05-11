﻿

Lockdown Easing Overshadows Second Wave Fears and Terrible US Data

Risk appetite is being boosted by the prospect of more countries easing lockdown measures, even as some reported a pickup in covid-19 infections.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 11, 2020 3:25 AM
Chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Following in the footsteps of Asia overnight, European bourses are pointing to a stronger start on the open, shrugging off horrible US jobs data from last week. Risk appetite is being boosted by the prospect of more countries easing lockdown measures, even as some reported a pickup in covid-19 infections.

Germany, Iran, China and South Korea have all reported an increase in coronavirus cases after lock down measures have been eased. In Germany, the Robert Koche Institute warned that the R rate, or reproduction rate was back over 1.1 increasing concerns that Europe’s largest economy could have eased lockdown measures too soon.

Concerns of a second wave of infections will limit advances in the market. However, this is being overshadowed right now by the prospect of more people returning to work and demand for goods and services returning after lock down measures caused demand to evaporate overnight.
Immune to horrible data
The markets are showing an extraordinary ability to focus on the positive whilst proving to be immune to terrible data. Stock indices across Europe and the US closed higher on Friday despite data revealing that 20.5 million US jobs have been lost and the unemployment rate striking 14.7%. There is a strong feeling that the worst is behind us which boosting risk sentiment. However, the current optimism combined with fear of missing out raises doubts over whether the markets are truly comprehending what 14.7% US unemployment means. 

Boris Johnson eases lockdown measures
The Pound is pushing higher, versus both the US Dollar and Euro and investment confidence in the UK is expected to receive a boost after Boris Johnson eased lockdown measures in England and as the number of coronavirus daily deaths were at the lowest level in a month. People in England can now exercise outside more frequently whilst those who haven’t been able to work from home are encouraged to return to work today. Construction sites and manufacturing plants will start reopening whilst those working from home are encouraged to still do so.  After 7 weeks in lock down there is finally some visibility as the PM laid out a three-stage plan to easing lockdown measures.

Furlough scheme extension?
Adding to the improving mood, rumours are also circulating that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will extend the government’s hugely popular job retention scheme until September. This will be at 60%, rather than the current 80% although it will also include topping up staff’s pay packets who are going back to work on a part time basis. There is no question that this is a hugely expensive scheme for the government. However, it has also proved to be extremely popular and could go a long way to ensuring that consumer confidence returns quickly which will be essential for any chance of a rapid recovery for the UK economy.

There is no high impacting data due for release today. Week long Brexit trade talks kick off today and could drive the pound. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: Indices GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:46 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 16, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.