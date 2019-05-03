Local elections hit parties but not FTSE

The FTSE is gently higher and the pound is mixed against the majors as Britain is still counting the votes from yesterday’s local elections.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 3, 2019 6:33 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is gently higher and the pound is mixed against the majors as Britain is still counting the votes from yesterday’s local elections. After months and months of high-pitch Brexit drama this was the first chance for voters to show what they think and this they did, punishing both major parties with significant losses.

On the count so far the Conservatives have lost 350 seats while Labour yielded 80 of theirs, mostly to the Liberal Democrats and to independents.  

London stocks were largely unperturbed by the results as clearly bigger decisions await between now and October. HSBC took the lead among the gainers, having reported a 31% increase in pre-tax profits and rising income from its Asian operations. Miners, resources companies and other financials were also among the top risers this morning.

Trade talks cap Asia progress, Fed comment hits US stocks

In Asia, Japan remains closed for holidays but the other markets nudged lower on some weariness over the outcome of the latest round of US-China trade sparring. The trade talks, which were held in Beijing, ended Wednesday possibly with less progress than the markets hoped for.

In US markets, one word from the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell – calling inflation transitory - triggered a selloff on Wall Street and hit US bonds Wednesday. That’s why US jobs data later today will be looked at more closely than usual for signs about where the US economy is really at. Ahead of the data the dollar is oscillating in a narrow range against the majors, barely stronger against the pound and the euro but unchanged against the yen.
Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.