Lloyds investors welcome the slow path to growth

Lloyds' best profit in 11 years missed forecasts by £430m

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2018 8:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds Banking Group is offering more of the same, and for now investors are signalling measured approval.

 Modest applause

Shares in Britain’s biggest lender are up around 2% as I write; somewhat belying the clearest signs seen for years that it’s firing on all cylinders. News of the group’s highest pre-tax profit since 2006—a 24% advance to £5.3bn—is tempered by a £430m consensus miss. The stock has drifted from a modest opening rise on Wednesday to an even more modest uptick.

 Conduct

A more material drag in the report in our view is the persistent rise in conduct-related costs. ‘Other conduct provisions’ of £865m fell on the year but those for PPI rose £650m to £1.6bn, meaning the total was a fifth higher than 2016. Lloyds is committed to addressing “historic conduct issues”, of course. And the drop off in provisions for more recent misconduct is encouraging. By nature though, the direction of conduct costs is an unknown. The prospect that revenue could rise by as much as 20% by stemming missteps is probably far-fetched given that Lloyds’ already huge deposit base is still inching higher. Plus LBG’s loan-to-deposit ratio now stands at 110%, up 1 percentage point.

More buybacks possible

Even if such impairments fail to abate though dividends could keep growing at the current snail’s pace. Furthermore, further disbursements of proceeds from best-in-class efficiency and capital management look likely. Note LBG’s key capital ratio would be a robust 13.9% after dividends and if the maximum £1bn buyback announced today was offered. Admittedly, a future economic downturn that edges defaults higher and slows deposits and loans could crimp such largesse. That’s why the shares have crept just 5% higher over a year, despite Lloyds’ return to rude health.

No fast moves

Nevertheless, shareholders also welcome the lack of flashy moves in Lloyds’ new three-year plan. One tacit message it conveys is that as CEO António Horta Osório enters his seventh year at the helm, he is still not tempted to kick-start faster growth by taking on more risk. “Small insurance acquisition opportunities” might pique Lloyds’ interest, but the plan retains a largely organic approach. It even echoes what we assumed to be long-standing aims: “Transform the Group into a digitised, simple low risk, customer focused” provider. The cost will be a little more than £3bn, or a contained 5% of total income a year. The digital focus is sensible, not least due to likely cost benefits. The move could also optimise LBG’s customer data use just ahead of new rules that force banks to open data access to rivals.

Hopes that rising UK interest rates could be a significant tailwind for Lloyds continue to look on the over-optimistic side. Still, a cautious (not to say boring) Lloyds can continue to satisfy patient investors, so long as the economy behaves as sensibly as the group. 

Thoughts of Lloyds Banking Group's share price chart

Lloyds' is a low-beta FTSE 100 stock. It is about 6% less volatile than the wider market. It should be little surprise therefore that the shares have straddled pretty much the same 61p-69.5p range since December 2016. And since June last year, the stock has barely ventured out of a corresponding channel aside from an advance in step with the market which fizzled out during the big sell-off earlier this month. That recent up leg peaked at 72.77p, very close to last year's 73.58p top. Even if LLOY makes it through the channel again for a spell, the probability of another failure in the medium term close to or a little south of 72p looks high.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc. share price chart - daily intervals

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index



Related tags: Lloyds

Latest market news

View more
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Lloyds articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    February 22, 2023 02:59 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Lloyds 2022 earnings preview: Where next for the LLOY share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      February 20, 2023 09:18 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Lloyds share price hits 7-week high on rosier outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 27, 2022 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.