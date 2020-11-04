Lenovo Group (992.hk): Rebound Fueled by Upbeat Quarterly Results

Lenovo Group Rebound Fueled by Upbeat Quarterly Results

Tech company Lenovo Group (992.hk) posted strong 2Q results, supported by solid work-from-home and home learning demand...

November 4, 2020 8:56 PM
On Tuesday, tech company Lenovo Group (992.hk) announced that 2Q net income jumped 53.5% on year to 310 million U.S. dollars on revenue of 14.52 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.4%. The company declared an interim dividend of $0.066 per share, up from $0.063 per share in the prior year.

Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing said he expects global PC market to grow 5% - 10% next year, supported by work-from-home and home learning demand.


From a technical point of view, Lenovo Group (992.hk) is extending its rebound as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a declining trend line drawn from July 2019 and is now supported by a bullish trend line drawn from March 2020. The level at $4.82 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $5.58 and $6.04 respectively.


