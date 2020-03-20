Large Bounce in AUDUSD But is it Enough

If AUD/USD can not take out .6000, than the AUD/USD should continue to move lower!

March 20, 2020 11:32 AM

Large Bounce in AUD/USD, But is it Enough?

Earlier this week, The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had an emergency monetary policy meeting, in which they cut interest rates a record low of 25bps.  In addition, the RBA announced the start of their own quantitative easing program.  The government also put together a fiscal stimulus plan of nearly $10 billion dollars.  However, that may not be enough as the Australian government is in the process of putting together an additional fiscal package which could be larger than the first fiscal package!  Australia has also closed it’s borders to permanent residents and citizens. 

What does this mean to the value of the AUD/USD?  In the day before the RBA announcement, AUD/USD had moved lower from roughly .6000 to .5800.  In early trading on Thursday morning before the announcement, price broke from roughly .5800 to .5500, a low not seen since 2002!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AFTER the announcement on Thursday from the RBA, AUD/USD went bid.  Over the last 2 days price moved from .5509 to a high of .5963, a move of 454 pips!  However, if we look at the high to low from March 6th at .6687 to the lows on March 19th at .5504, price has only retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is considered a shallow correction.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

To a large degree, the move lower in AUD/USD is due to both the unprecedented actions of the Australian Government and the RBA, as well as, the strong demand for US Dollars.  Today the US Dollar (DXY) has pulled back a bit, after traded to a high earlier of 103.  However, that has not provided much of an incentive for AUD/USD to go bid.  If AUD/USD can not take out .6000, and to a larger extent the 50% retracement level at .6100, than the AUD/USD should continue to move lower!

Here we make a case that if the AUD/USD cannot move higher through key, strategic levels, price would resume its move lower.   As a result of  the strong demand for US Dollars, the same case can be made for many other USD pairs.  Watching both the DXY AND bold moves by governments and central banks will help give a better sense of direction for AUD/USD and USD pairs in general.


Related tags: Coronavirus Australia USD RBA

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.