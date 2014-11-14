keystone lower oil careful what you wish for 79202014

Oil traders are watching today’s vote at the US House of Representatives on the long-awaited bill approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, transporting crude oil […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2014 7:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil traders are watching today’s vote at the US House of Representatives on the long-awaited bill approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, transporting crude oil from western Canada to the US Gulf Coast.

The chorus in favour of alternative energy sources has grown loud, to the extent that the resulting decline in energy prices is hurting producers and exporting nations. Loonie traders have seen the currency fall 7% as oil lost a third of its value.

This month’s mid-term elections sweep by the Republican Party of both the House and Senate boosted hopes for big oil that the long-delayed pipeline could finally win approval from US lawmakers. The US Senate is expected to hold its own vote on the Keystone XL in December.

One month ago, it was widely perceived that the pro-business, pro-oil Republicans will successfully pass the bill in both chambers of Congress, forcing President Barack Obama to accept it. The environmentally-friendly Obama administration has stalled making a decision on authorising the pipeline since 2008, when TransCanada, the pipeline owner first submitted its request for a permit.

Keystone XL: not so fast

Yet, if the Democrat-controlled Senate (until year-end) does vote on the bill in December, the Republican supporters of the pipeline will hope for sufficient Democrat votes to obtain overall majority. A small majority (less than two-thirds) at the Senate may still be vulnerable to a Presidential veto, while a majority of greater than two-thirds is unlikely.

Keystone XL would carry bitumen oil from the oil sands of Alberta to Nebraska juncture, where it will connect with other pipelines in the Midwest of the US and Gulf of Mexico. But the risk of pipeline shortages between Alberta and the US has further escalated amid the 30% plunge in oil prices, which makes it difficult to cover the escalating costs of new pipelines, particularly development of oil sands projects.

The International Energy Agency warned yesterday that a prolonged decline in oil prices could hit investment in new supplies, reinforcing the world’s dependence on MidEast oil.

Lower oil prices – careful what you wish for

The fall in oil and gasoline prices is undoubtedly helpful for consumers while the shale boom single-handedly revived US ‘manufacturing’ as well as stabilised the US trade balance. But if prices drop and remain below $75, the costly shale drilling projects may not survive.

Up North, Canadian oil may applaud Keystone XL’s passage, but if the benchmark Western Canada Select oil trading remains below $60.00/barrel (it is down 30% in four months), eroding exports receipts will continue to hit the loonie – as seen in the chart below.

Where’s my surplus?

A year ago, most currency analysts were busy lauding the positive impact that Keystone XL would have on the Canadian dollar once the project was approved. Indeed, Canadian crude exported to the US, Europe and even Asia would be a boost for Canada’s exports but only if the oil price is right.

Canada’s declining budget surplus announced yesterday may also cap offset any knee-jerk reaction in the CAD resulting from this week’s US Congress vote. Loonie traders are grappling with Ottawa’s projection of next year’s federal budget surplus, at $1.9 billion –40% less than had been expected.

And, when we compare the $1.9bn to the $6.4bn surplus that was projected in February, CAD bulls may say it’s because of the Conservative government’s recently announced family-friendly tax and benefit initiatives, which will consume an estimated $27bn from public coffers between 2014-15 and 2019-20.

The combination of cheaper oil and easy fiscal policy may be good news on the first page of the papers, but CAD traders betting on a neutral Bank of Canada and fiscal rectitude will disappointed when trading it against the USD.

 

Canada oil select vs CAD Nov 14

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.