Key Takeaway From US Banks Earnings

What we learnt from US banks' earnings

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 17, 2020 4:03 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Banks earnings are closely watched because banks have customers across all sectors of the economy. They see the economic activity of much of the country and therefore have good idea of the health of the economy or the size of the economic shock that is coming in this current climate.

Going into these earnings we knew it wasn’t going to be pretty. However, banks earnings were going to help to try to build a picture as to the extent of the economic catastrophe that the coronvirus outbreak and imposed lock down was causing.

So how did they fair? 

The big banks all reported a big drop in earnings in the three months to 31st March JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and BoA reported a 45% decline in earnings, whilst Citigroup and Goldman reported 46% fall in Q1 income as the lenders set aside huge sums in case consumers or businesses are forced to default on their loans due to the coronvirus lock down. The figure paint a grim picture of Q2.

Key Takeaways:

1. Huge charges for loan losses  
Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs took a total of $12.8 billion of charges in the first quarter for loan losses and warned that there could be more to come. The sobering figures raised concerns over the tolls that the covid-19 outbreak could have on the financial sector as a whole.

2. Strong trading results
Surging loan losses at the banks were cushioned by dramatically higher trading revenues, as covid-19 volatility triggered a surge in client activity, in addition to a sharp increase in deposits.

3. Lower net interest income
Going forward lower interest rates will weigh on banks net interest income, one of the main drivers of a lenders revenue.

Figures

JP Morgan Credit provision of $6.8 billion. So far forbearance numbers small but expected to jump whilst the bank also recorded record trading revenue. EPS $0.78 on revenue of $29.07 billion. Shares rose.

Wells Fargo $3.1 billion increase in loan reserves as braces for sharp rise in credit loan defaults. NII fell by almost 90% EPS $0.01 on revenue of $19.28. Shares dropped 4%.

BoA set aside 43.6 billion for loan loss reserves because of covid-19. EPS $0.40 vs $0.46 exp. On revenue of $22.8 billion. Trading results exceeded expectations by +$500 million. Shares dropped 6.5%. 

Citigroup provisions to the tune of $7 billion, $4.9 billion for future bad loans and $2.1 for losses this period. NII -46% from previous year, higher fixed income trading revenue jumped +39% boosting total revenue which was up +12%. EPS $1.05 on revenue $20.7 billion 

Goldman Sachs took $937 million for provisions in Q1, mostly related to investment banking clients. EPS $3.11 vs $3.35 (exp) on revenue $8.74 billion vs. $7.92 exp. The figures show that GS could be more insulated to the turmoil than peers. Shares gained 3%.

And the share price?

The share prices saw a mixed reaction. Those banks with more exposure to trading saw share price rise as the increase in trading revenue offset the huge charges for bad loans.
President Trump unveiling plans for the gradual reopening on the US economy has boosted risk sentiment lifting banking shares higher. The sooner the economy can fire back up the quicker banks results and the broader economy will improve


Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities Earnings Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.