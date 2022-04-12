Key considerations for the Kiwi ahead of tomorrows RBNZ meeting

At 11 am Sydney time tomorrow, the RBNZ will announce either a 25bp or an inflation-busting 50bp rate hike in what will be a very close call.

It’s been six weeks since the last RBNZ MPS meeting when the RBNZ hiked the OCR by 25 bps for the third consecutive time to 1% and provided the following hawkish surprises.

1. The RBNZ noted that the decision between a 25bp and 50bp hike was “finely balanced.”

2. It increased the OCR peak forecast by 75bp, from 2.6% to 3.35% and

3. It pulled forward expected hikes.

The interest rate market is almost fully priced for a 50bp hike tomorrow and has priced in an OCR cycle peak of 4.0%, well above the RBNZ’s forecast of 3.35%. The arguments to support a 50bp hike are as follows.

Inflation is at 30-year highs and rising, the labour market remains tight, and wages are rising. There is a risk that higher inflation expectations become entrenched, threatening the RBNZ’s very credibility.

Countering the need for a 50bp hike and since the last meeting, housing, consumption and business survey data has been weaker, including this morning’s NZIER business confidence data which dropped from -28 to -40 on concerns over the spread of Omicron and…..rising inflation.

We hold a slight preference for a 25bp hike. Assuming the RBNZ’s peak forecast of 3.35% remains unchanged, it should see the NZDUSD fall from its current price of .6810 towards support at .6750/30.

If the RBNZ delivers on the current market pricing of a 50bp hike and indicates that its peak forecast is now higher than 3.35%, expect the NZDUSD to bounce towards resistance at .6910 coming from the 200-day moving average.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 12th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps: