Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4)’s hundred percent owned subsidiary, Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), has through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Offshore & Marine USA, Inc., agreed to acquire the offshore rigs business of Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM) for US$100 million (SG$141 million), according to an announcement this morning.

The business comprises the LETOURNEAU jack-up rig designs, rig kit business, and after-market services. The acquisition will be financed through Keppel Offshore’s internal resources, according to Business Times.

Mr Chow Yew Yuen, CEO of Keppel O&M, said: "With the current low oil price, we have seen a slowdown in new build rig orders. Rig owners are instead looking at repairing and upgrading their current fleet. We believe that we can make best use of our after sales service infrastructure to service rigs of both the LETOURNEAU as well as Keppel FELS designs. These are popular designs operating in many of the world's offshore oil fields and rig owners can now utilise our global network of yards to service and maintain their rig assets cost-effectively."

The acquisition will enable Keppel to offer the new rig designs directly to customers and also through the sale of rig kits to shipyards, including jackup leg components, elevating units/jacking system and cantilever/skidding systems. Keppel already has the required expertise to construct rigs under the LETOURNEAU design having previously completed 16 such rigs.

Keppel will also leverage its network of yards worldwide for repairs, upgrades and modifications, as well as special periodic surveys for five-year Class re-certification.

According to the company statement, this acquisition is not likely to have a material impact on the financial results of holding company Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) for the current financial year.

Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM) announced last Wednesday that it was being acquired by multinational oilfield services firm Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in a cash and stock transaction worth US$14.8 billion. The merger aims to streamline costs and pass on savings to clients through the synergies of the transaction at a time when oil prices are going through a prolonged slump.