keppel corp subsidiary keppel offshore marine acquires camerons offshore rigs business 1166042015

“We are confident that the long-term fundamentals of the offshore rig market remain positive,” says acquirer Keppel O&M


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2015 4:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4)’s hundred percent owned subsidiary, Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), has through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Offshore & Marine USA, Inc., agreed to acquire the offshore rigs business of Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM) for US$100 million (SG$141 million), according to an announcement this morning.

The business comprises the LETOURNEAU jack-up rig designs, rig kit business, and after-market services. The acquisition will be financed through Keppel Offshore’s internal resources, according to Business Times.

Mr Chow Yew Yuen, CEO of Keppel O&M, said: "With the current low oil price, we have seen a slowdown in new build rig orders. Rig owners are instead looking at repairing and upgrading their current fleet. We believe that we can make best use of our after sales service infrastructure to service rigs of both the LETOURNEAU as well as Keppel FELS designs. These are popular designs operating in many of the world's offshore oil fields and rig owners can now utilise our global network of yards to service and maintain their rig assets cost-effectively."

The acquisition will enable Keppel to offer the new rig designs directly to customers and also through the sale of rig kits to shipyards, including jackup leg components, elevating units/jacking system and cantilever/skidding systems. Keppel already has the required expertise to construct rigs under the LETOURNEAU design having previously completed 16 such rigs.

Keppel will also leverage its network of yards worldwide for repairs, upgrades and modifications, as well as special periodic surveys for five-year Class re-certification.

According to the company statement, this acquisition is not likely to have a material impact on the financial results of holding company Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) for the current financial year.

Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM) announced last Wednesday that it was being acquired by multinational oilfield services firm Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in a cash and stock transaction worth US$14.8 billion. The merger aims to streamline costs and pass on savings to clients through the synergies of the transaction at a time when oil prices are going through a prolonged slump.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.