jpmorgan bofa earnings set to shine 1856172017

Earnings on Friday offer the latest insight into whether major U.S. lenders have sustained the strong pace of profit growth seen over the last few quarters.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2017 5:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

‘Big Six’

The first of the U.S. big six banks will report second quarter (Q2) earnings on Friday, offering the latest insight into whether major U.S. lenders have sustained the strong pace of profit growth seen over the last few quarters.

The very biggest U.S. bank, JPMorgan will report at the end of this week, together with Wells Fargo and Citigroup. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, will release Q2 figures on 18th July. Here, we outline key themes to look out for, together with a few specifics for Friday’s batch of results.

 

Trumped

Once regarded as ‘Trump Trade’ stocks par excellence, due to their place at the heart of the new administration’s plans to cut taxes and financial regulation, big lenders’ prospects became less certain when those hopes faded as the White House’s troubles mounted. But after a late-February to mid-April wobble, bank shares kept rising. They were up around 24% on aggregate this week since 8th November, as shown in the rebased chart of the S&P 500 Financial index below.

 

Figure 1 – S&P 500 Financial index: 8th Nov 2016 to date (rebased)

S&P 500 FINANCIAL 08112016 TO 12072017

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

 

Rated

Three further Federal Reserve interest rate rises since December 2015’s have revived borrowing costs, resulting in an eight basis point lending margin rise in Q1. If it holds across the sector, U.S. banks could net an additional $11bn of interest income per year, according to data from bank researcher Autonomous. Despite halting progress most recently, general U.S. economic improvement has also underpinned big banks.

 

The deal

Dealogic’s analytics platform this week shows the large U.S. banks back in the top five spots for global announced M&A advisory in the year to date. Goldman remains number one and Citi has leapt four places to number two. In equity deals, whilst the 92% rise year-on-year in Q1 for global IPOs looks difficult to sustain, a stronger year-on-year pace is still likely for Q2. At $16.1bn, Q1 proceeds were already close to the total for the whole of 2016, when a paltry $18.8bn was raised, the lowest in 7 years, looking at Renaissance Capital’s annual IPO report.

 

Flattening

On the negative side, the key near-term risks for big U.S lenders also relate to financial and economic conditions. Recent yield curve gyrations may play havoc. The U.S. five-year and 30-year curve reached 93.10 basis points late last month, the flattest since 2007. In recent weeks curves have begun to normalise, though Q2 interest margins may already have been impacted.

 

Revenue views

The outlook for bank revenue growth also looks flat for now. Mature North American and Western markets are continuing to cap growth. With the retrenchment of recent years over, forays by the big banks into faster-growing emerging markets ought to aid top lines, but these have much further to run. Some large banks have already warned investors not to expect another unusually profitable quarter for trading.

 

What to watch

Almost all U.S. lenders passed the Federal Reserve’s latest and toughest ‘stress test’ last month, satisfying the Fed’s condition for increased dividends and share buybacks. With balance sheet growth still largely constrained by a fragile yield curve – ‘capital optimisation’ – AKA share buybacks — could step up a gear. Citigroup announced within hours of the test result that it would double its quarterly dividend and hike buybacks by $15.6bn to $18.9bn over a year. The rest of the largest six can be expected to at least turn up the notch to some degree.

 

On other fronts though, differing share price returns so far this year underline differing expectations. Goldman, down 4% and Wells Fargo up barely 1%, have apparently been marked by investors. Goldman is still nursing a discount after failing to benefit from the recent rise in trading revenues. Its fund management outflows so far this year, estimated at $26bn, easily the worst by any global manager monitored by Morningstar, are another potential pressure. Wells, the least exposed to trading, is still dealing with the aftermath of last year’s sales scandal. It warned in June that new credit card account openings have been hit.

 

Still, as the table below shows, sizeable profit growth is only expected at Bank of America and JPMorgan in Q2, seldom the year’s strongest quarter for banks. Revenues are forecast to be little changed. Low expectations could therefore enable strongly positive share price reactions if expectations are exceeded. JPMorgan in particular has garnered a reputation for beating expectations. My colleague Kathleen Brooks pointed out this week that 6 of its last 8 quarterly earnings were above Wall Street forecasts.

 

Table 1 – Earnings and revenue forecasts

Bank Name Earnings Forecasts (rounded; $) Revenue Forecasts (rounded; $)
Q2 2017 EPS Estimate Q2 2016 Reported Q2 YoY Estimate Growth Q2 2017 Estimate (billions) Q2 2016 Actual Reported (billions) Q2 YoY Estimate Growth
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 3.40 3.72 -8.5% 7 8 -5.9%
Citigroup Inc. 1.21 1.24 -2.6% 17 18 -0.9%
Wells Fargo & Co 1.01 1.01 0.3% 22 22 1.2%
Morgan Stanley 0.76 0.75 2.0% 9 9 1.8%
Bank of America Corp 0.43 0.37 4.6% 21 21 1.2%
JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.59 1.55 2.5% 24 25 -1.6%

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.