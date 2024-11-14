Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

USD/JPY has continued to rally up to fresh three-month-highs, but EUR/JPY has started to build bearish structure. Meanwhile a bull pennant has formed in GBP/JPY.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
November 14, 2024 8:03 PM
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has broken out to a fresh three-month-high to go along with the rally in USD, which has now filled the gap from last November’s FOMC rate decision.
  • EUR/JPY has so far held below the 165.00 handle which is an area of prior support. For those looking for Yen-strength, that may be a more attractive venue than USD/JPY given recent technical items.
  • GBP/JPY price action has narrowed into a symmetrical triangle this month and given the prior bullish trend, that can be argued as a bull pennant formation. The 198.08 level is holding as short-term resistance this week and that’s the spot that bulls need to leave behind to re-take control of the trend.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY is trading at a fresh three-month high today, continuing the breakout from 155.00 that started yesterday. This would make for the fourth consecutive daily gain in the pair, following two days of pullback last week that showed on the day of FOMC and the Friday after.

As I had discussed yesterday, USD/JPY still seems to be one of the more attractive venues for USD-strength scenarios and even though DXY showed a strong intra-day reversal after filling the remaining unfilled gap from last year, USD/JPY has held up a bit better so far. And on a broader basis, last week saw a hold of the 200-day moving average ahead of election results and that similarly helps to paint a bullish picture for the pair.

The challenge at this point is chasing while at fresh highs. For pullbacks, ideally, bulls would hold support in that same zone of prior resistance around the 155.00 level. For next resistance, I’m tracking a Fibonacci level at 156.67 and then a prior swing from May and July at 157.71.

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 111424Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

EUR/JPY

 

It’s been a rough start to Q4 for the Euro and that’s especially true in EUR/USD, where the pair has fallen by as much as 700 pips from the resistance at 1.1200 to this morning’s test of 1.0500.

In EUR/JPY, however, the bearish theme has been a bit more formulaic, with respect of prior price structure. A bearish engulf printed on October 31st and that initially held support at 165.00. The bounce from that retained a lower-high, and then last Thursday and Friday saw another leg-lower with support holding around 163.20.

But the bounce from that has so far held resistance at prior support of 165.00 and for those that are looking for venues of Yen-strength, that can present a compelling backdrop. For deeper resistance, there’s a prior swing at 165.34 and for deeper support, a point of resistance-turned-support at 161.93.

 

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

eurjpy daily 111424Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/JPY on Tradingview

 

GBP/JPY

 

While USD/JPY retains a bullish posture with higher-highs and lows and EUR/JPY a bearish lean with lower-lows and highs, GBP/JPY is somewhere in the middle and so far Q4 has been a period of digestion for the pair. There’s been both lower-highs and higher-lows as price action has narrowed into a symmetrical triangle formation and normally, that comes with no directional bias, in and of itself. But, in this case given the prior bullish trend, a claim can be made that this is a bull pennant which would indicate digestion after a bullish trend that continues to lean towards topside continuation.

There are some key levels sitting overhead and the major item is the 200.00 handle, which bulls came within 20 pips of in late-October before allowing the pair to pullback. And for today, it’s a familiar level at 198.08 that continues to hold resistance and that’s been the case for pretty much all of this week.

 

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

gbpjpy daily 111424Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley USD/JPY EUR JPY GBP JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.