Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?

USD/JPY traded below the 150.00 level for the first time in more than two months. If the trend continues there could be repercussions in several markets.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 7:35 PM
japan_07
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY traded below the 150.00 level for the first time since early-December.
  • Indications continue to stack that the USD may have topped, and with both the USD and USD/JPY setting fresh lows today, the risk is a larger swell of Yen-strength leading into another carry unwind scenario, such as we saw last summer.
  • While USD/JPY’s initial reaction to CPI last week was strength, the pair has sold off for five of the six past days, highlighting the shifting dynamic between rate expectations between the U.S. and Japan.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Ever since USD/JPY recovered back above the 150.00 level last October, there hasn’t been much time in the pair below that price. There was the test in early-December, but that was short-lived as bulls quickly came back, helped along by the FOMC meeting in the middle of that month that saw the pair make another run at the 160.00 handle.

But notably, ever since the US Dollar set its current high on January 13th, USD/JPY has taken on a new trend with a consistent series of lower-lows and highs. Today marks another waypoint along the way, as the pair has put in its first test below the 150.00 level in more than two months.

To be sure, these are difficult moves to chase, but given longer-term proximity to highs, there could be an opening for a continued sell-off, especially if the US Dollar reverts into its prior range.

 

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-20 133644Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Bigger Picture

 

The big question now is whether we’re at the forefront of another episode of carry unwind. Given the longer-term position of the pair, which remains well-elevated from the sub-103 levels that the trend had started at in early-2021, there’s likely a large remaining long position priced-in here.

Perhaps more important for equity markets, there’s probably a lot of leverage in markets outside of Japan that have been funded by the cheap rates furnished by Japanese banks. This is what led to the de-leveraging event last summer, when global equities began to fall as the USD/JPY carry trade unwound.

For institutions that had borrowed Yen at low rates in Japan and then invested it elsewhere, with a hedged position in USD/JPY, the falling spot rate served as a threat. And like we saw last summer, those positions can come off quickly as a crowded trade begins to unwind.

As is often the case across markets, the big driver is one of expectations, and if we are seeing a backdrop where the USD has topped, and where the Bank of Japan may be hiking rates, the motivation for holding long USD/JPY could continue to go down, and this is a likely culprit behind why USD/JPY is down about 6% from the January high while DXY is down by 3.45%, as of this writing.

Since the start of the carry trade back in 2021, there have been multiple episodes of bearish moves. In both November of 2022 and 2023, we saw stern sell-offs start and that’s even with the rate differential soundly favoring the long side of the pair.

Last summer’s sell-off is when that rate differential started to shift in the other direction, and similarly, this shocked longs as prices dropped by more than 2,000 pips in less than a month.

From the weekly chart below, it appears that another bearish leg has begun as the losses have been consistent with price dipping back-below the 150.00 handle.

 

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-20 141709Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Near-Term

 

The breach of 150.00 could be indication that bears are getting more aggressive, but from a strategy standpoint, trader should still treat this cautiously, as there’ve been numerous twists and turns in the saga around USD/JPY over the past four years.

With price now below the 150.00 handle, that becomes a spot of possible lower-high resistance. It would be an aggressive area for bears to hold but if we are, in fact, seeing carry unwind, then longs that have held for the dip below 150.00 could use that as opportunity to get out of the trade after a bounce. If we see sellers holding resistance there, I’d take that as a bearish indication.

A bit-higher is the 38.2% retracement of the recent bounce, and this was a price that had exhibited support on a couple of different occasions. Notably, it hasn’t yet functioned as resistance, so if we do see a spike above 150.00, that price at 151.51 is of interest, as is the 151.95 level lurking above it.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-20 142325Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

 

Related tags: James Stanley Japan JPY USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
Today 06:01 PM
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:58 PM
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 05:58 PM
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
Today 05:44 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
Today 04:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

canada_04
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
By:
James Stanley
Today 05:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:41 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:19 PM
        USA flag
        USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 18, 2025 07:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.