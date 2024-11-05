Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Stalls into US Election, Fed

USD/JPY surged 10% off the yearly low with the bulls relenting at key resistance ahead of US elections / FOMC. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 5, 2024 2:01 PM
US_flag_map_eye
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Daily / 240min Trade Levels

  • USD/JPY threatens to snap five-week winning streak- US Presidential Election / Fed Rate Decision on tap
  • USD/JPY rally stalls into technical resistance- monthly opening-range taking shape below
  • Resistance 153.02/40 (key), 154.89, 157.16- Support 151.51/94, 148.73-149.60 (key), 146.42/65

The US Dollar surged more than 10.2% against the Japanese Yen since the September/ yearly lows in USD/JPY, with the rally exhausting into technical resistance last month. The focus into the November open is on possible inflection off this zone with the US Presidential Election and the FOMC interest rate decision likely to fuel increased volatility into the close of the week. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY daily & 240min technical charts.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY DailyUS Dollar v Yen Trade OutlookUSDJPY Technical Forecast 1152024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that USD/JPY was testing key technical resistance and that, “losses should be limited to the 200 DMA IF Price is heading for a breakout with a close above 153.40 needed to mark uptrend resumption.” USD/JPY has held resistance for over a week now with the November range highs now defined by the 153.02/40 technical zone- a region defined by the May low-day close (LDC) and the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range. The focus is on a reaction off this mark with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below- US elections / Federal Reserve on tap.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY 240minUS Dollar v Yen Trade OutlookUSDJPY Technical Forecast 115202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

A closer look at the 240min chart shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a proposed descending pitchfork extending off the October high. Initial support rests with the highlighted median-line confluence around the 200-day moving average near ~151.60s- a break / close below this threshold would threaten a larger correction within the broader September uptrend with subsequent support eyed at the 2022 weekly high-close at 149.60 and the 2023 high-week close (HWC) at 148.73- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection If reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the February low-day close (LDC) / August LWC at 146.42/65.

A topside breach / close above 153.40 is needed to mark uptrend resumption with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the June LDC at 154.89, the 78.6% retracement at 157.16 and the April high-close at 158.44- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The September rally in USD/JPY has extended into confluent resistance and while the medium-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the November open. Ultimately, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low in the weeks ahead. From trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 148.73 for the September uptrend to remain viable with a breach / close above 153.40 needed to fuel the next leg in price.

Keep in mind the US elections and the Fed interest rate decisions are on tap into the November opening-range. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

US Japan Economic Calendar USD JPY Data Releases Dollar vs Yen Event Risk ElectionsFed1152024 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Japanese yen USD JPY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas US Election Election

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.