Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount

The yen’s fate may rest on Friday’s inflation report, with growing evidence that Japan’s economy is running hotter than expected. Are markets underpricing the risk of a BOJ hike?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:22 PM
japan_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japan inflation report released Friday following hot Tokyo reading
  • Wages set for another strong increase in Shuntō negotiations
  • Japanese economic data surprises have surged while US data has softened
  • USD/JPY struggles to break higher despite rising US yields, signaling weakness
  • Clean break below 151 could open the door to 148.65, the December low

Summary

Japan’s inflation report for January will attract more attention than usual following a sharp overshoot in Tokyo’s figures earlier this month. With upstream price pressures building, the yen staying weak, and expectations for another strong pay increase for Japanese workers this year, the ducks are lining up for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to lift interest rates again—possibly far sooner than many expect. USD/JPY has shown a stronger negative correlation with short-term Japanese yields lately, meaning a hawkish BOJ surprise could see the yen rip higher.

USD/JPY Traders’ Eye Inflation Update

Japanese inflation reports don’t always spark major USD/JPY moves, but Friday’s release could break that pattern after Tokyo’s latest data pointed to persistent price pressures.

Core inflation in the capital jumped to 2.5% in January, the fastest pace in nearly a year, reinforcing expectations that the BOJ may need to continue hiking rates. The increase, which matched market forecasts, marked a third straight month of acceleration and kept inflation well above the BOJ’s 2% target. A separate measure stripping out both fresh food and fuel rose 1.9%, highlighting the broadening nature of price pressures.

If the nationwide inflation report follows Tokyo’s lead, it may strengthen the resolve of BOJ policymakers to keep lifting rates in the months ahead.

Japan inflation preview Feb 20 2025

Source: TradingView

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Persistent Price Pressures

Even before the data drops, it’s clear inflationary pressures remain persistent—both upstream and downstream—aligning with BOJ Governor Ueda’s recent comments that Japan is now experiencing inflation rather than deflation.

Monthly gains in underlying inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, have remained positive for several years. Producer price inflation, further up the supply chain, has followed a similar pattern, staying elevated compared to historical norms.

Japan inflation Feb 20 2025

Source: TradingView

Japan’s Economy and Wages Heating Up

It’s not just inflation ticking higher—Japan’s economic data has been surprising to the upside too. Citi’s Economic Surprise Index shows a sharp improvement in Japanese data beats, hitting the highest levels in nearly a year despite the tightening already delivered by the BOJ. Meanwhile, US data exceptionalism has faded, with downside surprises becoming more common. This shift has helped USD/JPY unwind some of the massive gains of prior years.

US Japan data surprises Feb 20 2025

Source: Refinitiv

Adding to inflationary pressures, workers are likely to secure another significant real wage increase in this year’s Shuntō negotiations in March, Japan’s annual spring wage talks.

The event sees unions across major industries push for higher pay, with outcomes closely watched by the BOJ for inflation and policy implications. In 2024, unions secured their biggest pay hikes in decades, with large firms granting raises of over 5%. That played a key role in the BOJ’s decision to exit ultra-loose monetary policy, lifting policy rates out of negative territory.

This year, another strong round of wage gains is expected. Japan’s Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) is pushing for hikes of more than 5% at large firms and over 6% at smaller and midsize enterprises.

BOJ Rate Hike Risk Underdone?

Despite the prospect of another round of large real wage increases, Japanese swaps markets aren’t fully pricing in another 25bp BOJ hike until September, with the chance of a second hike by year-end sitting around 40%.

Japan OIS Feb 20 2025

Source: Bloomberg

For May—after Shuntō negotiations conclude—the implied probability of a 25bp hike is just one in four. That looks skinny given strong trends across the Japanese economy, along with increasingly hawkish commentary from BOJ rate setters.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

USD/JPY Driver Flips

If BOJ pricing shifts more hawkish, it could fuel yen strength against the US dollar, provided current market relationships hold.

Unlike much of the post-pandemic period, recent correlation analysis suggests Japan’s rate outlook—rather than the Fed’s—is now driving USD/JPY. Shorter-dated Japanese bond yields, which are most sensitive to central bank expectations, have had a stronger influence on the pair over the past month. As Japan’s two-year bond yields have climbed, USD/JPY has usually fallen.

JPY correalations Feb 20 2025

Source: TradingView

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY looks vulnerable to breaking support at 151, with  the price coiling in an increasingly narrow range while repeatedly failing at downtrend resistance established in early January. Last week’s rejection was particularly sharp. Even with higher US Treasury yields this week, the pair has struggled to push far from 151—telling price action. A bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday further adds to the deteriorating setup for bulls. While RSI (14) has marginally diverged from price, setting higher lows recently, the signal is not enough to change the broader bearish picture, especially with MACD trending lower.

If USD/JPY were to break 151 convincingly, it may encourage a fresh wave of bearish wagers looking for an unwind to 148.65, the swing low hit in early December. On the topside, resistance may be encountered at 152.43, 153.38, and the January downtrend. They could be used to establish shorts positions, if there was to be a short term bounce. 

If USD/JPY were to break through downtrend resistance, the bearish bias would be invalidated, opening the way for potential bullish setups.

JPY Feb 20 2025

Source: TradingView

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas BoJ USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
Yesterday 09:43 PM
USD/CHF Defends January Low to Stage Three-Day Rally
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
Yesterday 08:07 PM
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
Yesterday 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel
Yesterday 05:45 PM
USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
Yesterday 04:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:43 PM
    interest_rates_01
    The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:01 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 18, 2025 10:33 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.