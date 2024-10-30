Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Vulnerable into Monthly Cross

USD/JPY surged nearly 9.7% off the yearly low with the rally now at pivotal resistance into the monthly close. Battle lines drawn on the weekly/daily technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 30, 2024 1:01 PM
japan_08
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels

  • USD/JPY poised to mark fifth weekly advance- up for six-of-the-past seven weeks
  • USD/JPY bulls testing technical resistance- BoJ, US PCE / NFPs on tap into monthly cross
  • Resistance 153.02/40 (key), 154.89, 157.16- Support 151.51/94, 148.73-149.60 (key), 146.42/65

The US Dollar surged nearly 9.7% against the Japanese Yen since the September/ yearly lows in USD/JPY, with the rally attempting to mark a fifth consecutive-weekly advance. The bulls are now testing a key technical hurdle and we’re looking for a reaction off this mark into the monthly cross with major event risk on tap into the close of the week. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly & daily technical charts.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart- USD JPY Weekly- USDJPY Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast- 10-30-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that, “a reversal off key support at the yearly lows in USD/JPY is now testing a major pivot zone into downtrend resistance... losses should be limited to the October open IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above the 75% parallel needed to fuel the next major leg.” The zone in focus was 148.73-149.60- a region defined by the 2022 high-close and the 2023 high-week close (HWC).

Price spent nearly three-weeks grinding into this region before breaking out with the October advance extending nearly 7.2%. The rally is testing Fibonacci resistance this week and the risk rises for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection into the close of the month.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart- USD JPY Daily- USDJPY Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast- 10-30-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

A closer look at the daily chart shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork extending off the September lows with the 75% parallel capping the rally for the last two-days. The focus is on key resistance here at the May low-day close (LDC) / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 153.02/40. Note that the daily momentum is signaling bearish divergence into these highs and we’re looking for a reaction off this mark in the coming days.

Initial support rests with the 200-day moving average / 2022 high 151.51/94 – note that the median-line converges on this zone into the start of November and a break / close below would risk a larger correction within the multi-month uptrend. Medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to 148.73-149.60 with a break / close below the February LDC / August low-week close (LWC) at 146.42/65 ultimately needed to put the bears back in control.

A topside breach / weekly close above this key pivot zone would be needed to mark uptrend resumption / validate a breakout of the broader July downtrend. Subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the June LDC at 154.89, the 78.6% retracement at 157.16 and the April high-close at 158.45- both regions of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally is testing technical resistance this week and while near-term outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the 200 DMA IF Price is heading for a breakout with a close above 153.40 needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Keep in mind there is major event risk ahead with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure, and Non-Farm Payrolls on tap into the monthly cross. Stay nimble in the November open and watch the weekly closes here for guidance.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar- USD JPY Data Releases- USDJPY Weekly Event Risk- Yen Outlook- 10-30-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Japanese yen USD/JPY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.