Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain

The technical bias in USD/JPY will remain to the upside as long as it remains above the 146.00 level.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 4:04 PM
japan_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese Yen Key Points

  • BOJ Dep. Gov. Uchida’s speech gives a proverbial “green light” to carry traders to resume shorting the yen and buying higher-yielding currencies and assets
  • Ultimately, the key question for traders centers around whether the US and other developed economies are slipping into a recession or not.
  • The technical bias in USD/JPY will remain to the upside as long as it remains above the 146.00 level.

“Modern” central banks have been around for more than a century, and they’ve made most of the big mistakes over that period. Taking just the Federal Reserve, US central bankers have shot themselves in the foot numerous times, from Fed Chairman Roy Young raising interest rates into the teeth of the Great Depression to Arthur Burns prematurely cutting interest rates and sparking another wave of inflation in the 1970s.

Having (mostly) learned from their mistakes, central bankers now make much smaller mistakes, but nonetheless ones that can have a big impact on markets. In my view, we just saw such a mistake from BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida overnight. In a speech during today’s Asian session, Uchida stated outright that the central bank “won’t raise rates when markets are unstable” and that Japan’s monetary “policy path will obviously change if market volatility view on risks change.”

While he later tried to walk it back slightly, Uchida’s speech gives a proverbial “green light” to carry traders to resume shorting the yen and buying higher-yielding currencies and assets. Not surprisingly, traders have reined in their expectations for BOJ tightening this year, and are now pricing in only an outside chance of any additional interest rate increases from the central bank this year.

While not an egregious error per se, Uchida’s comments undermine the BOJ’s months-long attempt to boost the yen and tighten monetary policy. That said, Japan is merely one side of the carry trade and with other developed economies showing signs of slowing substantially in the second half of the year, central banks like the Fed and BOE are still likely to cut interest rates aggressively in the coming months, curtailing the upside potential of carry trades regardless of what the BOJ does.

Ultimately, the key question for traders centers around whether the US and other developed economies are slipping into a recession or not, and the answer to that question will determine the price action in the FX, bond, and stock markets over the rest of 2024 and beyond.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

USDJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_08072024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Technically speaking, there is some early evidence that USD/JPY may have carved out a bottom this week. As the daily chart above shows, USD/JPY is showing a modified “morning star” candlestick formation; for the uninitiated, a morning star candle formation is relatively rare candlestick formation created by a long bearish candle, followed a small-bodied candle near the low of the first candle, and completed by a long-bodied bullish candle. It represents a transition from selling to buying pressure and foreshadows more strength to come.

For the rest of this week, the key levels to watch will be near-term resistance at 148.80 and intraday support at 146.00. On a short-term basis, the bias in USD/JPY will remain to the upside as long as it remains above the 146.00 level, encouraging traders to re-establish some of their previous carry trades now that the risk of the BOJ raising interest rates has been mitigated.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex BoJ Carry Trade Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Today 11:30 AM
GBPUSD Outlook: The Market Neutralizes yet GBPUSD Drops Below 1.27
Today 10:03 AM
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Today 02:55 AM
USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation
Today 02:20 AM
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: Headline jobs strength masks underlying weakness, RBNZ may cut next week
Yesterday 11:58 PM
USD/JPY bull flag could temp bulls, ASX traders eye Wall Street stability
Yesterday 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_02
USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:20 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY bull flag could temp bulls, ASX traders eye Wall Street stability
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:03 PM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:50 PM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.