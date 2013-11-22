Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225)

Daily chart

Resistance: 15950 & 16800/17000

Support: 14800 & 13170

As seen on the daily chart, the Japan 225 stock index has a bullish breakout from a multi-month triangle consolidation phase (6 months) as expected from our last analysis. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to trend upwards which indicates a “healthy” uptrend is in place.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, the Index is in the midst of undergoing a bullish upleg (wave 5) as long as the 14800 support holds (pull-back support of the former consolidation & close to the 34-day Moving Average). A break above 15950 should see a further rally towards the 16800/17000 target (breakout price projection of the consolidation phase).

On the other hand, a break below 14800 will be considered as a failed bullish breakout and the Index may see a further correction back towards the 13170 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.