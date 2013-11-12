Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225)

Daily chart

Resistance: 14800 & 15950

Support: 14000 & 13170

As seen on the daily chart, a multi-month bullish breakout is imminent for the Japan 225 stock index. As the saying goes “Low volatility precedes high volatility” and we are indeed witnessing such occurrence in the price actions of the Japan 225 Index.

A measurement of volatility can be obtained from the “Bollinger Bandwidth” indicator. A low reading in the indicator represents low volatility and vice versa for a high reading which indicates high volatility.

Prior to a “fast and furious” rally seen in the Nov 2012 to May 2013 period, the Index had a consolidation period close to 6 months coupled with a multi-month low reading seen in the Bollinger Bandwidth. Interestingly, a similar observation occurred again in the recent months where the Index has been consolidating for 6 months with the Bollinger Bandwidth hitting the similar low level seen in Nov 2012!

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, the multi-month wave 4 consolidation since the May 2013 appears to have ended at the 14000 level (also the ascending trendline support). As long as the 14000 support holds, a break above 14800 (upper boundary of the consolidation) will reinforce a potential rally to target the May 2013 swing high at 15950. However, a break below 14000 may damage the bullish bias to see a correction towards the next support at 13170

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.