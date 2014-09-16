Shionogi & Co (TYO: 4507) – Bullish reversal at ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 2309

Resistance: 2478 & 2660/2684

Next support: 2090

The intermediate bullish trend remains intact for Shionogi as it continues to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 07 May 2014.

Recent price action has shaped a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 50-day Moving Average. This rebound has been accompanied by an increase in volume and the Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region. These positive observations suggest that Shionogi is likely to see a potential upside movement towards 2478 before 2660/2684 (upper boundary of the ascending channel + multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2309 pivotal support may damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2090.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.