Nomura Holdings (TYO: 8604) – Eyeing the neckline of the “Double Bottom”

Pivotal support: 671.60

Resistance: 716 & 744/749

Next support: 631.00

Nomura has tumbled close to 40% from its 980 high printed on 22 May 2014 but interestingly, this horrendous downfall has subsided.

Nomura appears to have “bottomed out” from its demise as it has traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart formation since end of April 2014. Current price action is now resting on the 617.60 horizontal support which also coincides closely with the 20/50-day Moving Averages.

In addition, the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports. As long as the 671.60 pivotal support holds, Nomura is likely to see a potential rally to target 716 before the significant resistance zone at 744/749 (upper boundary of the ascending channel + neckline of the “Double Bottom” + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 August 2014 low to 10 September 2014 low).

However, a crack below 671.60 may put the bullish tone on hold to see a decline towards the 631 support.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.