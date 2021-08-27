﻿

Jackson Hole Symposium Powell pours cold water on hawks

Never one to rock the boat dramatically, Powell clearly took a cautious, non-committal approach in his address...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 27, 2021 11:33 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Jackson Hole Symposium: Powell pours cold water on hawks

As we noted in our Jackson Hole preview report earlier this week, the ship had long sailed on any immediate taper announcement from Fed Chairman Powell. That said, traders were always going to “read in between the lines” of his highly-anticipated keynote speech to calibrate their expectations for the central bank’s taper plans, as well as its general outlook on the economy and inflation.

Never one to rock the boat dramatically, Powell clearly took a cautious, non-committal approach in his address. Highlights from the speech follow [emphasis mine]:

  • 'CLEAR PROGRESS' TOWARD MAX EMPLOYMENT
  • COULD BE APPROPRIATE TO START TAPER 'THIS YEAR'
  • TAPERING DOESN’T CARRY DIRECT RATE-HIKE TIMING SIGNAL
  • PREMATURE POLICY TIGHTENING NOW COULD BE 'PARTICULARLY HARMFUL'
  • RECOVERY HAS SEEN 'SHARP' AND CONCERNING INFLATION SURGE
  • MUCH GROUND TO COVER TO REACH MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT
  • INFLATION HAS MET THRESHOLD TO OPEN DOOR TO TAPER PROCESS

Especially after a run of hawkish comments from other Fed policymakers arguing for an imminent start to tapering, Powell’s comments preserved the central bank’s optionality to announce an explicit taper plan at its September, or more likely the November or December, monetary policy meetings. In particular, Powell’s warning about the risks of premature tightening and repeated reference to “much ground to cover” to reach the Fed’s employment objective hint that the Fed may be on hold until Q4 at the earliest.

Market reaction

For traders who were speculating about a late hawkish shift by the Chairman, today’s more wishy-washy comments served as a bucket of cold water. The US dollar has shed an immediate 20 pips against most of its major rivals, with the US dollar index hitting a 10-day low beneath 92.80 so far. Meanwhile, index and bond traders were enthused by the potential for continued stimulus, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hitting fresh record highs while the yield on the 2- and 10-year treasury bonds both fell 2bps to 0.22% and 1.33% respectively.

Given Powell’s ongoing emphasis on the labor market, the next few Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) employment reports, including next Friday’s, will be particularly significant in determining the timing and pace of the central bank’s tapering plans. For now, dollar bulls will have to wait for further signs of improvement in the labor market before a potential breakout to new 9-month highs.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Powell Fed FOMC Non-farm payrolls

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: Selling squeezes as bearish fundamentals and technicals combine
Today 04:58 AM
EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report
Today 03:42 AM
Gold price forecast: Sustainable bull markets need to breathe occasionally
Yesterday 11:20 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
Yesterday 04:00 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Geopolitical risks, AU and US inflation in focus
April 20, 2024 10:00 PM
Gold outlook: Metal continues to defy gravity, but how long?
April 20, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Powell articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 31, 2024 08:05 PM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      FOMC Meeting Analysis: DXY Unchanged Amidst Fed Powell’s Most Milquetoast Manifesto Yet
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 1, 2023 07:01 PM
        gpbusd_04
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        August 24, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.