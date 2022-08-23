﻿

Jackson Hole preview: Will Powell pull the plug on pivot predictions?

Jerome Powell is likely to lay out a relatively hawkish outlook for monetary policy in our view, prompting traders to start pricing in a 75bps interest rate hike next month as the odds-on scenario...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 23, 2022 3:46 PM
Federal reserve name plaque on building
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

What is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium?

The Jackson Hole Symposium is one of the longest-standing central banking conferences in the world. Colloquially called “Davos for Central Bankers,” the symposium draws 140 central bankers, Nobel Prize winners, and top academics from more than 40 countries to discuss the most pressing issues with the global economy and monetary policy.

Why is the Jackson Hole Symposium important?

Central bankers have long used their Jackson Hole keynote speeches to signal important shifts in monetary policy:

  • 2020: Powell announces AIT framework
  • 2014: Draghi lays the groundwork for QE, enacted a few months later
  • 2012: Bernanke discusses QE3, launched 1mo later
  • 2011: Discussions of Operation Twist
  • 2010: Bernanke proposes QE for the first time
  • 2008: Bernanke leaves repeatedly to strategize with other high-level policymakers about the response to the GFC

When is the 2022 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium?

The 3-day conference will stretch from Thursday, August 25 to Saturday, August 27.

The most anticipated speech will be by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who hasn’t delivered any public comments since the last FOMC monetary policy meeting on July 27. Powell is scheduled to speak starting at 10:00am ET on Friday, August 26.

What should traders watch in the 2022 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium?

The predictably vague headline topic of this "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy,” but in practice, the most important components of the conference will be about how central banks can best fight the developed world’s most intense bout of inflation in decades. From the US to the UK to Australia (and basically everywhere else, outside of Japan and China), the combination of policy stimulus and COVID disruptions have driven price pressures to their highest levels in at least a generation, prompting central banks across the globe to test their inflation-fighting mettle, even as economic growth slows.

Keying in on the host of the symposium, the Federal Reserve, Chairman Powell’s keynote address will be the most important event for traders. In recent weeks, a bevy of Federal Reserve speakers from James Bullard to Neel Kashkari to Mary Daly to Thomas Barkin to Michelle Bowman have all pushed back on traders’ apparent expectation for an imminent “pivot” from the Federal Reserve after a strong NFP report; now, with the market split 50/50 on whether to expect a 50bps or 75bps interest rate hike in next month’s monetary policy meeting, Powell’s speech may definitively tip the scales.

After seeing inflation surge well above their target this year, partially on the back of a strong jobs market, Federal Reserve policymakers will be loathe to risk appearing “soft” on inflation; just as the proverbial farmer closes the barn door after the horses have bolted, Powell and company will want to ensure that they’re thoroughly licking inflation before letting up, even if it means a slowdown in broader economic growth. From that perspective, Jerome Powell is likely to lay out a relatively hawkish outlook for monetary policy in our view, prompting traders to start pricing in a 75bps interest rate hike next month as the odds-on scenario. While the FOMC will eventually have to downshift from its aggressive tightening, policymakers will ensure that they do so in a way that retains their inflation fighting credibility.

US dollar index (DXY) technical analysis

Looking at the US dollar index (DXY), the greenback has been in a consistent uptrend through the year (and indeed dating back to the start of 2021). As of writing, the US dollar is pulling back after testing its 20-year high just above 109.00, but if Powell comes off as hawkish as we expect on Friday, traders are likely to hop back on the bullish dollar bandwagon sooner rather than later.

For now, expect the 50-day EMA (currently near 106.00) to continue to provide support, with resistance looming up at the July highs near 109.25 and the long-term 78.6% Fibonacci retracement near 110.00.

CIDXYDAILYCHART08232022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed Powell Jackson Hole Inflation

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
Today 02:13 AM
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 01:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

federal reserve stamp
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 20, 2024 06:53 PM
    gold_03
    Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 20, 2024 12:00 PM
      FOMC Meeting Preview: Deciphering the Dot Dilemma for the Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 18, 2024 05:35 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY analysis: BoJ and FOMC Meetings Key Focus in Financial Markets – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 18, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.