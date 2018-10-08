Italy sets the scene for another week

Italian debt sets the scene for yields to dominate markets for another week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2018 11:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Italian debt sets the scene for yields to dominate markets for another week.

Italy’s “Fair” signal

Italy’s coalition government may have inadvertently dropped some clues about its precise level of concern over financial market conditions. As speculators pile on the pressure, sending 10-year BTP yields straining to new 4½ year highs and bringing a definitive end to an easier spell for stressed credit, the broad anticipation remains that political leaders will blink. It only takes a look at Italian assets to realise that point hasn’t been reached yet. It also makes sense to expect the coalition’s resolve regarding the 2.4% of GDP deficit target and its confrontational attitude, to last well past the 15th October deadline for a draft budget. But by cautioning rating agencies to be “fair", the government has called attention to possible crystallisation of market rating pressure, if Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s were to underscore deteriorating credit by cutting ratings

Italian output check

Curve flattening should also come into sharper focus in Italy, after short-term bond yields zipped higher earlier. The term structure points to early-2018 green shoots having been extinguished. Backing could come from industrial output data on Wednesday. The market has pencilled in an 0.8% bounce for August after July’s unexpectedly -1.8%, reversal, with manufacturing sentiment also weakening to the worst in about two years. Should the lower end of forecasts, pointing to a -0.5% print, prevail, it will fuel BTP selling further. Apart from built-in relief valves, like profit taking, it’s difficult to spot much relief from the most recent pressure on Italian assets. Without a change of tone from Rome, Italian stock and bonds declines appear to have enough momentum for another weekly fall.

Yields slow, investors rotate

The negative start to the week more broadly looks ominous after Friday’s hasty flight to safety but a few points can limit the worst extent of follow-on selling. On Friday, broader U.S. stock markets declined to follow the lead of technology, communication, and e-commerce sectors dominated by FAANG group. This enabled the S&P 500 to avoid a close at its worst intraday levels. Investors also signalled favour for North American banks, ahead of quarterly reports from a clutch of the largest U.S. lenders at the end of the week. Furthermore, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields sharply rejected levels above 3.2480%, failing to continue the magnitude of moves to their latest 4-year highs. There were just 2 ticks between the last before Friday’s close, decelerating from double-digit basis point jumps over the course of last week. Technical indicators higher up the curve also became glaringly oversold last week, whilst fundamentally, in many ways, markets are overreacting to ‘unchanged’ inflation growth and still ‘gradual’ Fed tightening. Treasurys’ cascade lower is probably nowhere near over. Traders are beginning to look at 3.5%. But the rate of the sell-off has not gone exponential and the main chance is that yields will soon resume the more orderly rise seen over recent months.

Beijing stands pat on yuan

Judging by its stop-start progress for most of the year, the greenback should be the weakest link of the yield-dollar-inflation complex this week. There’s little clear sign of fatigue against notable emerging currencies though, with rouble, rand and INR following the yuan lower. Beijing’s first fix for a week, after a break filled with much global drama, was the lowest since May, and it’s rare to find much conviction that yuan weakness will play no role in Beijing’s response to rising economic, trade and financial pressures. Still, the FX authority avoided the psychological 6.90 yuan per dollar mark and it is clear renminbi weakness remains judicious for now. Elsewhere, support for Brazilian assets including the real, has been bolstered by a far-right, albeit market-friendly candidate getting through to the second round of presidential elections. That also weakens one of the recent geopolitical dollar props.

UK GDP is first sterling watch point

A quieter economic data release schedule for most of the week won’t contain much interest for most participants before Wednesday’s monthly UK growth data. Aside from Brexit platitudes from both Brussels and Westminster, these could be the preeminent catalyst for sterling, which consolidates after running almost 1.4% higher in October up till Friday. Forecasters notch likely growth at the same 0.6% rate as July. They are most optimistic about manufacturing sector output, which is called to swing higher to a 0.1% print in August after a 0.2% retreat in July. Construction is seen weakening further, whilst the broad industrial aggregate is seen unchanged with 0.1% growth. Sterling’s basing profile could be damaged should any of these expectations be dashed. Technically, that would require a breached Friday low ($1.3001) and also invalidation of the one before, 3rd October’s four-week low at $1.2922. Cable rose during both sessions.


Related tags: Sterling USD GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.