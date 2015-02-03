ism punished by usd cny weaknes further 144772015

The broadening decline across all components of the January manufacturing ISM survey highlights the early signs of punishment from the rising USD on US factories, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2015 1:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The broadening decline across all components of the January manufacturing ISM survey highlights the early signs of punishment from the rising USD on US factories, orders, jobs and prices. Aside from the prices paid index resuming its downward spiral to reach fresh six-year lows, the exports orders component fell into contraction zone (below 50) for the first time since November 2012.

Considering that net exports component of US Q4 GDP slowed to 2.8% from 4.5% in Q3 and 11.1% in Q2, and with ½ of the BRICs (Brazil and Russia) heading into recession and the other half remaining in slow mode, the external threat to US growth is being compounded by the double hit from an appreciating currency and slowing GDP growth.

Unlike in recent Eurozone–related falls of confidence in 2010, 2011 and 2012 when the USD rose against all currencies with the exception of the Japanese yen, today’s currency strength in the greenback has been broad-based, but demand from China and the rest of the BRICS isn’t what it used to be. When the Fed mentions the dollar next, it will be in the context of slowing global growth rather than merely a translation effect of US earnings.

China PMI contraction weighs on CNY

China’s manufacturing PMI did not escape the bad news either, when the January index fell in contraction territory for the first time since June 2012 at 49.8 from December’s 50.1.

The private version of the China’s PMI as prepared by HSBC showed a rise to 49.7 in the final reading for January from 49.6 in December, with downward revisions in new orders and new export orders saw downward revisions, but still signalled marginal expansion. The figures support the notion of manufacturing weakness, which opens the door for more aggressive monetary and fiscal easing from Chinese authorities.

The Chinese PMI figures further fuelled existing speculation of CNY devaluation. But remarks from the People’s Daily, the government’s daily mouth piece newspaper indicated China should stick to making full use of the current 2% trading band. This could mean that the offshore rate will continue to weaken within its daily 2.0% threshold from the central reference rate in order to affirm continuity in currency liberalization, while attaining gradual depreciation. That is already reflected in the spread between the offshore rate and the PBOC’s reference rate hitting a new all-time high, which should likely lead to the 6.40 later this quarter.

The path towards prolonged CNY weakness is here to stay, and so is the road to deflation in the Eurozone and the US.

BRICS vs USD Exports Feb 2

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.