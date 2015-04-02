ism adp warning for march nfp 411812015

It was a day filled of disappointments in US economic data; ranging from private sector jobs to manufacturing and construction. Most ominously, the fact that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 2, 2015 2:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It was a day filled of disappointments in US economic data; ranging from private sector jobs to manufacturing and construction. Most ominously, the fact that March is the worst month for NFP disappointments seems in line with the rest of the month’s data. No, we’re not predicting NFP weakness as a result of today’s data. Instead, the historicity of March NFPs is sufficiently worrying. Friday’s reaction in FX and equities will be volatile to the say the least, particularly with Europe out for the Easter Holiday

Manufacturing ISM: Broad-based weakness

Today’s release of the March manufacturing ISM fell to 51.5 from February’s 52.9 posting its lowest level since May 2013. The Employment index fell to 50 from 51.4, also hitting its lowest since May 2013. The New Orders Index fell to 51.8 from 52.5 and the Production Index edged up to 53.8 from 53.7. The export order index slumped to 47.5 from 48.5, registering its 3rd consecutive month below the 50 level, reaching the lowest since November 2012. The combination of a soaring US dollar and weakening growth in Europe and Asia are the main culprits. Earlier in the day, the March ADP report showed a slowdown to 189K, the first sub-200K reading since January 2014. It was also the biggest miss (less than expectations) since April 2013.

Economists at the ISM cited residual effects of the harsh winter as factors impacting orders and employment, while strikes at West Coast ports continue to be mentioned despite their conclusion last month.

Beware of March NFPs

The table below shows the consistency of misses (actual figure below consensus forecasts) in March NFPs over the last three years. In fact, NFP figures for the month of March have come in below forecasts in 6 out of the last 7 March reports with an average miss of -42k. Since 1997, March NFPs have come in below expectations at 2/3 of the time for an average miss of -81k. With this week’s NFP release expected at 250K from 290K, any disappointment alongside historical proportions would mean a figure below 200K, which would be the first since February 2014.

If that is the case, especially alongside weak average hourly earnings, then renewed USD weakness will ensue against JPY as plunging oil prices and a falling yen from the past three years combine to reduce Japan’s importing costs and further improve export competitiveness to the benefit of the currency. And with the breakout emerging in net JPY shorts vs USD, a return to 115 in USDJPY appears more viable than a return to 122.

Jobs surprise 2

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.