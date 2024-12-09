Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus

Iron ore and copper shine as China hints at supercharged stimulus, sparking a metals rally hotter than a blast furnace. With CEWC still ahead, could this be just the start of an electrifying run higher?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 9, 2024 10:19 PM
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s Politburo signals "moderately loose" monetary and more proactive fiscal policy for 2025
  • Iron ore surges to two-month highs, breaking resistance at $106.
  • Copper breaks its downtrend but stalls at the 50/200-day moving averages
  • Eyes on CEWC for further stimulus details, keeping metals buoyant

Overview

China’s Politburo plans “moderately loose” monetary policy and “more” proactive fiscal policy next year, echoing phrases last used during the global financial crisis (GFC). While short on specifics at this point, the explicit signal immediately sets high expectations for measures to boost domestic activity in the months ahead.

Given China’s record stimulus spending during the GFC, only exceeded by pandemic-era measures, it’s no surprise industrial metals like iron ore and copper have surged on the news, especially as no announcement was expected before the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) later this week.

The timing of the CEWC, which outlines China’s economic roadmap for the year ahead, means the buzz from the Politburo’s pre-emptive move could keep Chinese markets, including commodities, stocks, and indices, buoyant for days.

Iron ore sending bullish signals

SGX iron ore Dec 10 2024

Source: TradingView

SGX iron ore closed at two-month highs in overnight trade, breaking above resistance at $106 that had capped gains on several occasions in November and December. The bullish engulfing candle from Monday, combined with bullish signals from MACD and RSI (14) and break above the 200-day moving average, points to the path of least resistance being higher near-term, bringing a potential retest of $109.05 into play. If that were to be taken out, a far tougher test awaits at $114, a level that has successfully repelled bullish probes on three separate occasions since June.

Those considering bullish setups could use $106 for protection, allowing for longs to be established above the figure with a tight stop beneath it or the 200-day moving average for protection.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Copper set to test key 50DMA

Copper Dec 10 2024

Source: TradingView

COMEX copper reacted to the stimulus signal from China’s Politburo, breaking the downtrend it had been sitting in since late September before stalling just below the intersection of the 50 and 200-day moving averages.

The 50-day moving average has been highly respected this year outside the messy price action during and immediately after US election day, making it a particular focal point.

While MACD and RSI (14) are generating bullish signals, it would be preferable to see copper break above these moving averages before initiating bullish positions, allowing for traders to place stops beneath for protection against reversal.

Potential trade targets include $4.50 and even $4.79, depending on the scale of stimulus measures announced.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Iron Ore Copper Commodities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.