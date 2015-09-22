investors lick their wounds 1371412015

September 22, 2015 6:52 AM
After a disastrous day for the ASX yesterday, bargain hunters and improving global risk appetite came to the rescue early in the Asia session. The sanguine attitude of investors early in the day helped the ASX 200 regain some of its lost ground after yesterday’s massacre, but the index remains trapped below 5,100 and is on the defensive as the Asia session winds down. The recent volatility in the market and the prospect of thin conditions due to Japan being offline for the second day in a row may have kept a few investors on the sidelines.

 

Elsewhere in the market things were also fairly tame due to a lack potential market moving economic releases or events. The data calendar was clear today but this didn’t prevent a late sell-off in some risk currencies and equity markets. AUDUSD is taking a battering late in the Asia session, with the pair testing a key support zone around 0.7120 at the time of writing. A break here could encourage bears to charge for 0.7000. Meanwhile, the risk-off mood in the market has pushed EURUSD below 1.1200, although the pair remains above an important short-term defensive zone around 1.1180.

 

The eye of the storm

 

There’s not a lot of data out of Europe or the US tonight, which may help investors refocus on the fundamentals and prepare for some important economic data later in the week. There’s a slew of manufacturing indicators out of Europe tomorrow and the US releases its final set of growth numbers for Q2.

 

Wednesday 0700GMT – French Flash Manufacturing PMI (September)

  • In July and August, French manufactures and the industrial sector suffered heavily from deteriorating sentiment. Manufacturing production fell 1.3% y/y in July and it appears activity dipped again in August. In September, there’s no reason to expect a vast improvement in sentiment, which could cast doubt over the health of the second largest member of the eurozone and further poison global investor sentiment.

 

Wednesday 0730GMT – German Flash Manufacturing PMI (September)

  • The health of the economic heart of the eurozone is very important for regional and even global investor sentiment. This time around the Markit Germany Manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 54.5 from 54.9, but this is still comfortably within expansion territory, thus it shouldn’t overly concern the market.

 

Friday 1230GMT – US Final GDP (Q2)

  • This is the third and final release of Q2 US GDP numbers. We’re expecting the figures to confirm what the market already knows, that the US economy grew at an annualised pace of 3.7% last quarter. Personal consumption and the GDP Price Index are expected to rise 3.1% and 2.1% respectively, matching the last set of numbers. In the event that these numbers miss expectations, traders may push out expectations for Fed tightening even further.

 

 

 

Economic Calendar

