Introduction to Technical Analysis webinar series in Practice

Many of the terms and tools taught in the webinar series are included in this analysis of EUR/USD

June 17, 2021 6:29 PM

“Introduction to Technical Analysis” webinar series in Practice!

There are many facets to technical analysis and many different tools traders can use when observing price action on a chart.  However, there are 3 main tenants of technical analysis that traders should always remember:

  1. Market action discounts everything
  2. Price moves in trends
  3. History repeats itself

There are several different types of charts that traders can use, including line charts, bar charts, and candlestick charts,  which have unique patterns in addition to traditional continuation and reversal patterns.

In the EUR/USD chart below, on May 26th, the candlestick on the daily timeframe was a bearish engulfing pattern. This was the first signal that a reversal was possible. Price began to trend lower, and on June 1st, price formed a shooting star. By connecting the tops from May 26th and June 1st, a downward sloping trendline was drawn (red).  However, the selloff was not aggressive (remember, the trend is your friend!) and on June 3rd, a trendline was formed across the bottoms to form a channel. On June 9th,  another shooting star was formed as price touched resistance at the downward sloping trendline of the channel (red).   Resistance occurs when prices stop rising and may begin to fall.  It is viewed as a ceiling and a decision area.   (The opposite of resistance is support.) Price finally broke through the bottom of the channel and several levels of support, including the 200 Day Moving Average,  on June 16th and 17th.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Looking back after the bearish engulfing candlestick on May 26th, EUR/USD also broke through the bottom trendline of a rising wedge, which is a reversal pattern. The target upon the break of a rising wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which in this case is near 1.1704.

Notice that as of the time of this writing, the RSI is below 30, which is considered oversold.  Therefore, EUR/USD may be ready for a short-term bounce and the RSI moves back into neutral territory.  If price does bounce, the first resistance level is the confluence of the 200 Day Moving Average and horizontal resistance near 1.1990.  Above there is the confluence of the bottom trendline of the previous channel (red) and horizontal resistance near 1.2050.  First horizontal support is at 1.1860 and then the lows from March 31st (and the wedge target) at 1.1711.

Remember that price rarely moves in a straight line.  Watch for short-term bounces along the way if price is to move to target.  New patterns, such as flags or pennants may form along the way, which may help give an idea of future direction and price targets.

Many of the terms and tools taught in the Introduction to Technical Analysis webinar series are included in this analysis of EUR/USD on the daily timeframe.  The more tools you have in your toolbox, the better your analysis will be!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Ready to put these lessons into practice? 

Consider opening a live or demo account today!

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Forex Candlesticks Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:45 AM
EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
Today 04:49 AM
AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
Today 03:53 AM
ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
Today 01:37 AM
Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
Today 01:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:49 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:51 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:26 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.