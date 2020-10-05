Intertek 100520

The Quality Assurance provider named a new CFO.

October 5, 2020 4:28 AM
Intertek : change in management

Intertek appointed Jonathan Timmis, current CFO Health at Reckitt Benckiser, as CFO. He will replace Ross McCluskey, starting from April 1. 

From a chartist point of view, prices trade above a rising trendline drawn from mid-march and posts new all-time highs since the break above the 6180 former resistance. Technical indicators are well oriented. Therefore, readers should consider a new upleg above 5990 with 6726 and then 6900 as next targets.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

