Interesting technical setup in the USDCAD

Looking at the USD/CAD, an interesting technical setup is taking place on a 30-minute chart.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2020 5:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Interesting technical setup in the USD/CAD

Interesting technical setup in the USDCAD

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the NZD, AUD and CAD.

On the economic data front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 78.9 on month in the June preliminary reading (75.0 expected), from 72.3 in the May final reading. 

On Monday, Empire Manufacturing for June is expected to rise to -30.0 on month, from -48.5 in May.                                                                                                         

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, GBP and JPY. In Europe, the European Commission has posted April industrial production at -17.1% (vs -20.0% on month expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of May CPI at +0.4% (vs +0.2% on year expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported April GDP at 20.4% (vs -18.7% on month expected), industrial production at -20.3% (-15.0% on month expected) and manufacturing production -24.3% (vs -15.6% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and CAD.

Looking at the USD/CAD, an interesting technical setup is taking place on a 30-minute chart. The pair rebounded from a bearish trend channel and is now forming a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. A break to the upside of the triangle pattern will have bullish implications. Wait for confirmation in either direction before taking action on this setup. A break below 1.3525 support would have bearish implications. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Have a great weekend
Related tags: CAD USD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
      Forex trading
      USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 20, 2024 04:04 AM
        A complete guide to the Bank of Canada and interest rates
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        January 22, 2024 12:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.