Insiders swoop on UK industrials

Prime Minister Theresa May’s dramatic call for “compromise” has sent sterling up as much as 185 pips since Tuesday night. The typical negative impact on giant FTSE stocks linked to non-sterling revenues is well-known.

Theresa May’s definitive move towards a softer deal poses further sterling upside risk. That could weigh more on FTSE multinationals.

Conservative Party fallout could unseat May, heralding an election and markets have been averse to that possibility of late. Until it crystallises though, Brexit-sensitive shares look favoured, particularly those left undervalued by economic and political uncertainty.

Looking at insider buying is one way of pinpointing stocks expected to outperform as the Brexit outlook changes, assuming investible information can be gained by proxy.

