Indices hold even as PMIs slump

The markets badly needed a bit of good news and today they found it, even in the face of some unpleasant data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 24, 2020 6:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The markets badly needed a bit of good news and today they found it, even in the face of some unpleasant data.

The fact that the number of cases in Italy evened out over the last two days was taken as a signal that the country may be coming out of the worst of its viral affliction, partially because it went into a nearly full lockdown two weeks ago – the duration of incubation. Yet a meaningful analysis should also take into account that over the last week the country received a massive injection of help from other countries with batches of foreign doctors arriving to help the spread under control. Still, the spring sunshine was felt in the markets across Europe this morning with Milan’s FTSE MIB index trading up nearly 6% and the DAX up 5.8%.

Oil firms rally 13%

On the FTSE, which is up 3.7%, the focus this morning is to a large extent on oil shares as investors pin their hopes that the potential peaking of the spread in Italy and Germany may mean that some restrictions on movement in parts of Europe may start being eased soon. BP and Royal Dutch are both trading up 13%, as are hotel chains.

PMI readings close to forecasts

The Eurozone’s Purchasing Managers Index is one of the first indicators to show how badly the European economy has been hit in March, coming in at 31.4 versus 51.6 in February. Not much by way of a surprise but nevertheless uncomfortable reading. The ordered closures of all non-essential shops in Britain from today means that the economic implications will become even worse. It is too early to start calling the bottom on the decline in Europe as in a number of countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, Austria, Hungary and Croatia the virus has not yet spread on a large scale.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.