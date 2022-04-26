Index in focus: A50 bears in control as COVID spreads in China

Why the COVID outbreak across the country may well get worse before it gets better...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 26, 2022 4:07 PM
China flag
Global fear toward Chinese assets is growing increasingly palpable.

As my colleague Fawad Razaqzada noted yesterday, the yuan has fallen to 17-month lows near $6.60, representing a more than 3% rise in the normally low-volatility pairing of the world’s two largest economies, but the selling has been even more dramatic in equity indices.

Looking at the FTSE China A50 Index of domestic shares, prices are down nearly -40% from their highs in Q1 2021 and more than -20% from the peak in mid-December; this is among the worst returns of all global indices so far this year. While there are multiple catalysts for the continued downtrend, including a crackdown on technology companies, a real estate slump, and general risk aversion from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the biggest issue for traders right now is the ongoing outbreak of COVID in the country.

The manufacturing and financial hub of Shanghai has been in lockdown for nearly a month, forcing businesses to close and exacerbating the global supply chain disruption. Now, traders are concerned that the same fate may befall Beijing after city authorities announced that the virus  may have been spreading in the capital for the last week, characterizing the situation as “urgent and grim.” With no imminent signs that Chinese political leaders will change the country’s “zero tolerance” policy and cases still on the rise, the outbreak across the country may well get worse before it gets better.

Technical view: FTSE China A50

As the chart below shows, the A50 index has been trending lower since peaking above 20,000 last February, reaching a low near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2019-2021 rally around 12,400 last month. After consolidating below the 14,000 level for the past five weeks, the index has rolled over again this week and may soon re-test the multi-year lows.

CIA5004262022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the RSI indicator in the lower pane shows, prices remain firmly in oversold territory but are no longer oversold, hinting at another leg lower from here. If the two-year low at 12,400 gives way, bears may look to target COVID lows at 11,750 next. Meanwhile, traders will likely be looking for a move back above the 50-day EMA and previous highs in the 14,000 area before growing more confident that the downtrend may be coming to an end.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.