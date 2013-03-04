The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- In Asia the Nikkei is up 45 points at 11,652. Whilst in Europe we have a more mixed picture across the indices, as the FTSE is up a ¼ of a percent at 6,378 and the DAX and CAC 40 are both trading down for today so far, at 7708 and 3699 respectively.

- Over in the United States the Dow Jones closed on Friday at 14,054.

- Looking at the Gainers and Losers in the day’s trading so far, Engineering group GKN are up 2% following record profits across all four divisions reported at the end of last month.

- At the other end of the scale mining giant Anglo American have traded down just over 3 ½ % following news that outgoing CEO Cynthia Carroll is expected to receive around $2M in shares as part of her exit package.

- With a quick look at commodities, Gold is trading at around 1,574, and Silver at 28.63.

- Elsewhere Brent Crude Oil is currently trading at around 110 a barrel.

- Focusing on the major Forex pairs, no huge changes this morning as the EUR/USD is at 1.3007, GBP/USD at 1.5043 and GBP/EUR at around 1.1567.

- Finishing up with a brief look at the headlines, computer and technology giant Apple’s latest innovation could see them venture into the growing watch industry. It is thought that making headway in the watch business would help compensate for slowing growth in other areas, such as their iPhones and iPods.