ifo and uk gdp the focus ahead of dollar week 66552014

Dollar trades are mixed in the FX space as the markets correct moves seen earlier in the week. The S&P is making a fresh all-time […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2014 5:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar trades are mixed in the FX space as the markets correct moves seen earlier in the week. The S&P is making a fresh all-time high. The euro continues to outperform following stronger PMI data from Europe despite US Treasury yields trading slightly higher as US weekly jobless claims fell to an eight-and-a-half-year low of 284k. In other news the NZD has fallen further as the July business confidence survey conducted by ANZ fell to a 14-month low of 39.70.

In Japan the inflation rate dropped for a second consecutive month as the market looks to the BoJ for further stimulus as they predict the 2% inflation target may be a little optimistic.

The data focus today will be the German IFO release and Q2 estimate reading for UK GDP. The US session brings us volatile durable goods number or, as I like to call it, aircraft sales.

I’m expecting the market to be cautious today ahead of a big week in the US which should give us some direction as to the speed of the Fed’s policy normalisation with the release of GDP and labour data along with the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3425-1.3375-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3480-1.3505-1.3525

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.40-101.20-100.75 | Resistance 102.00-102.30-103.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6950-1.6910-1.6880 | Resistance 1.7025-1.7090-1.7125

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.