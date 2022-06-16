‘If’ the BOJ abandon YCC, hold onto your hats (USD/JPY)

The yen was stronger overnight as some began to speculate that the BOJ could alter (or abandon) their yield curve control target. We outline three potential scenarios.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 17, 2022 12:58 AM
Japanese Flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With the SNB surprising most with a 50-bps hike, focus now turns to the today’s BOJ - the last dove in town.

There’s has been a growing expectation that the BOJ could alter, or even abandon, their YCC (yield curve control) target at today’s meeting. The yen began to strengthen after the SNB surprised markets with a 50-bps hike – when few were expecting a hike at all. With central banks fighting inflation in unison it piles pressure on the BOJ to change policy, at least at some point.

20220617jgbs

 

They BOJ have been trying (in vain) to keep their 10yrs bond yield ~0.25, but traders are goading them into abandoning the policy with rates now around 2.8%. Ultimately the BOJ made a choice to support their bond markets over their currency, as they can’t do both. So if they abandon YCC, expect the yen to rip higher in spectacular fashion.

 

Three potential scenarios to monitor at the BOJ’s policy decision

  1. The BOJ abandon’s YCC. This is most likely to spur the most volatile reaction and send the yen much higher against other currency pairs. Potentially like opening a Jack in the box.
  2. They increase the target of their 10-year yield. By how much the increase the target could have a direct impact on levels of volatility and direction; as they last increased the band from +/- 0.2 to +/- 0.25, then +/- 0.3 seems a viable net step (so anything above could be deemed as aggressive), anything less a non-event.
  3. The BOJ leave policy unchanged. This could send USD/JPY higher from current levels as traders reverse their positions from overnight.

 

20220617usdjpyCI

If the BOJ stick to their dovish guns, it likely presents a great buying opportunity for the likes of AUD/JPY and USD/JPY, as pre-emptive traders run for cover and yield differentials come back into play. In fact, we’re already seeing USD/JPY move higher on a report from Reuters that the BOJ are expected to stand pat. Should that turn out to be incorrect, bears are likely to step back in at more favourable levels.

Ultimately, traders remain heavily net-short yen futures so this could be a white-knuckle ride if and when many of those yen bears are caught on the wrong side of the market.

 

Everything you should know about the Japanese Yen

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD JPY BoJ

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.