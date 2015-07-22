iceberg research launches fresh attack against the noble group 879362015

July 22, 2015 11:09 AM
Iceberg Research, the shadowy research firm that is the nemesis of Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), Asia’s largest commodity trader, unleashed a new attack against the company in its latest blog post, saying the company’s appointment of PwC was ‘smoke and mirrors’ because the terms of PwC’s appointment were not disclosed.

Iceberg said the appointment of PwC would not solve Noble’s transparency issues relating to valuation because, on the one hand, Noble has not clearly defined the scope of PwC’s review, and on the other, PwC will not answer the real questions the market is asking.

Iceberg says Noble uses unrealistic assumptions relating to forward curves, thereby significantly altering mark to market calculations – one of the key issues relating to Noble’s accounting practices.

The Iceberg blog says: “Physical traders often find themselves in a situation where there is no available forward curve. In this case, they draw their own forward curve. This is a major loophole. Enron famously used aggressive forward curves to manipulate its MTM.”

The blog goes on to say: “Investors may think that when a client uses an aggressive forward curve, its auditor immediately rings the bell and refuses to sign off. Again, the reality is different. Auditors tend to focus on the existence of valuation processes, not on the assumptions themselves…Did EY assess the counterparty risk of Hanergy’s parent when they signed off on Hanergy’s accounts? No. They just recognized receivables between Hanergy and its parent.”

According to Iceberg, companies such as Noble and Enron use such loopholes to “follow the letter of the law while completely violating the spirit of the law.”

Therefore, it is Iceberg’s view that PwC, too, will skirt the real issues, choosing only to answer the safer question of whether Noble violated the letter of the law.

“PwC will not answer the question that investors and creditors want them to answer: does Noble violate the spirit of the law, for example by using unrealistic forward curves or tonnage projections, to vastly overstate its MTM? The difference between the two questions is billions of market cap,” says Iceberg.

In response, Noble reiterated that it had a robust accounting process as well as the support of its shareholders, adding that its auditing process was well within the official framework, according to the Straits Times.

 

Economic Calendar

