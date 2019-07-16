IBM Results What to Expect

This quarter’s focus is squarely on the Red Hat acquisition.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 16, 2019 2:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
EPS $3.08 in line with previous year
Revenue $19.18 billion down from $20 billion a year earlier.

Red Hat
This quarter’s focus is squarely on the Red Hat acquisition.

Following consistent declining sales investors will be looking closely for signs that IBM is finally reaping some rewards for its costly acquisition of Red Hat at $34 billion 1 year ago and which completed last week.

IBM is looking for the Red Hat acquisition to revive its cloud business after it lost ground to the likes of Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which have dominated the cloud market inventing new ways to provide infrastructure support to large corporations. 

Once a leader in its field, IBM fell behind with the times and over the past 5 years IBM has failed to impress investors. IBM is down 25% over the past 5 years whilst sector peers are up over 40% and the S&P up 62%.

IBM regularly beats estimates on EPS, which means that it would need to do more than that to impress investors this time round. IBM’s Q2 results should give an idea as to whether Red Hat is bringing IBM back into the game, from which it has been absent for a long period. Investors will want to gain a better understanding of what the plan is for Red Hat and how it will be integrated into the business model. Additionally investors will be keen to learn IBM’s position in the cloud market. This was growing at 12%, a sense of how this will evolve will be closely watched for.

Other areas of interest
Also, worth watching will be gross margins, which could bring a positive surprise as could the global technology service revenue.
On the downside, increased macro-economic uncertainty could continue to strike IBM’s emerging market business which failed to perform as expected in the Q1. 

Analysts’ recommendations:
7 buy, 15 hold, 2 sell. 
Average target price $149.16.

IBM Chart
The chart clearly shows a broad descending trend line from its 2017 high. Whilst the stock has been in recovery mode this year, gaining 26% versus the S&P’s 19% gain, the question is whether the rebound can continue. $126.70 has become a key support, whilst a break through $145.35 could indicate a more bullish outlook. 

Related tags: Tech Stocks Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bulls eye the 200-week EMA
Today 06:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.