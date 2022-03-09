Huel IPO: Everything you need to know about Huel

The plant-based meal replacement company Huel is expected to go public sometime this year after enlisting Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise on a possible IPO in the London Stock Exchange.

na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 9, 2022 2:10 PM
Close-up of stock market board
na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

What is Huel?

Huel is a direct-to-consumer vegan meal replacement company that has quickly become an industry leader since its founding in 2015. The British retailer credits its growth to the rise of grocery-delivery services and an increased public interest in fitness and health.

Huel’s vegan, allergen-free meal replacement powder separates itself from other meal replacement powders with a holistic ingredient list of proteins, carbohydrates, fibre, essential fats, prebiotics, probiotics, and 27 essential vitamins and minerals. The company also offers ready-to-drink shakes and instant meals.

When is Huel’s IPO?

Huel has not yet set a date for its IPO, but the company is expected to go public this year in the London Stock Exchange after hiring Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise a dual-track process considering both the sale of the business or an IPO. According to reports, an IPO is considered the preferred path for future growth.

Want to trade more IPOs? Visit our IPO trading page.

How to trade Huel shares

When Huel lists, you’ll be able to trade Huel shares in the same way you would any other publicly-traded company on the stock market. In the meantime, you can trade hundreds of global shares with City Index in just four steps:

1.           Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer

2.           Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform

3.           Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels

4.           Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading with a free demo account ahead of Huel’s IPO.

How much is Huel worth?

The last time the company raised money was back in 2019 bringing Huel’s valuation at the time to £220m. The IPO Huel is currently considering could value the company at up to £1bn.

How does Huel make money?

Huel makes money through global direct-to-consumer sales of its products, offering a subscription service to loyal customers. Its most basic powder averages out to $1.91 per meal when purchased through a subscription program.

Huel has also held two rounds of investor funding, most recently receiving £20 million in October 2019 led by Highland Europe, a growth-stage technology fund.

Is Huel profitable?

Huel’s profitability has been mixed. It reported a profit for its first three years and a loss for its fourth as the company expanded operation. In 2019/2020, it reported an EBITDA profit of £1m and £72m in revenue, up from £50.2m a year earlier. Financial records for 2020/2021 have not yet been made available.

What is Huel’s business model?

Huel’s business model continues to focus on improving DTC sales and expanding into new markets. According to the company’s latest annual report, Huel has opened third-party managed warehouses in the US and Europe to increase order fulfilment speed. It is also exploring big box retail partnerships in the UK and expansion into the Japanese market, both of which Huel reports to be “promising.”

Huel’s marketing strategy employs an energetic social media presence to appeal to young, fitness-minded buyers through community building and an influencer program. The company affectionately terms dedicated consumers “Hueligans” on its website, where it promotes a recurring subscription service.

Who owns Huel?

Huel is still owned by its founder Julian Hearn who holds 53% of the company’s shares. Hearn co-founded the company with James Collier, a registered nutritionist who is credited with formulating the original Huel powder recipe. The remaining breakdown of Huel stock ownership is not publicly available.

Who are Huel’s competitors?

Huel’s main competitor is Soylent, another meal-replacement start-up with high name recognition that focuses on ready-to-drink shakes. Although more established companies continue to expand into the meal-replacement market including Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg’s, Herbalife and Unilever.

Soylent dominates the US market and is sold across the country in big box stores and gas stations while Huel leads the UK market. In recent years Huel has successfully expanded to the US, Japan, and continental Europe despite a competitive marketplace using paid ad campaigns placed on the search result pages of its competitors.

Huel board of directors

According to the company's most recent annual report, the board of directors comprises of the following.

  • Julian Hearn, Founder
  • James Collier, Co-founder
  • James Robert McMaster, CEO and Director
  • Jamal Benmiloud, Director
  • Clive Sanford, Director
  • Stanislas Laurent, Director

Celebrity entrepreneur Steven Bartlett of ‘Dragons’ Den’ also signed on as a non-executive director in early 2021.

Related tags: Insights IPO London Stock Exchange Group UK stocks Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 16, 2025 06:00 PM
        united_states_05
        Crude Oil US Election Outlook
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 21, 2024 02:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.