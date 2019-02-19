HSBCs China tie set to drag the shares further

HSBC’s best conditions to cut costs look to have passed.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2019 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

HSBC’s best conditions for cost cutting may now have passed.

 

HSBC shares have dropped as much as 4.6% on Tuesday, the most in almost two-years to the day, echoing the market’s reaction to disappointing full-year earnings report in 2017. Then as now, unsatisfactory cost results were partly to blame. Naturally, investors are looking across the sector too, with shares in more ‘locally’ focused rivals Lloyds and closer peer, Barclays both losing traction and Europe’s broadest bank sector index also underperforming.

 

It’s difficult to read the bank’s comments accompanying lower than forecast underlying income of $19.9bn as a wake-up call. Recent quarterly reports from continental lenders have been patchy at best whilst China’s economic counters have been deteriorating for over a year. But the sector chill is palpable enough given HSBC’s unique insights into challenges for European lenders in the world’s second-largest economy. “China remains subject to domestic and external pressures” said HSBC’s chairman, though he added “we expect it to maintain strong growth”.

 

Elsewhere, the group’s CEO pledged a “proactive” approach to costs and investments, whilst drawing the line at ‘harmful’ “short-term” decisions. It’s a signal that the best conditions for expenditure may now have passed, after reported operating expenses fell 1% to $34.7bn, but "mainly" due to lack of "costs to achieve expenditure in 2017". In other words, the absence of weighty expenses was a discrete advantage in 2018. With profits adjusted for further one-offs, including FX, rising just 3% and below forecast on all basis, CEO John Flint’s goal of getting cost growth to below underlying earnings growth looks set to remain elusive.

 

In 2018 at least, any negative impact on attributable capital was contained. Dividends were largely in line with expectations. But the core capital ratio retreated 50 basis points to 14%, calling the rate at which HSBC pay outs have accelerated over the last few years (including buybacks) into question. This thinking helps explain why HSBC stock is lagging more domestically focused large rivals so far year, trading down about 2% since the end of December. That compares with a rise of 12% by Lloyds and RBS’s 17% gain. After all, EPS growth at Europe’s largest bank has latterly been projected to be 11.4 times the value its shares, well above most of the competition. HSBC stock could struggle to ditch a negative bias anytime soon.

Normalised share price chart [19/02/2019 15:10]

Source: Refinitiv/City Index

Related tags: Shares market Earnings

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.