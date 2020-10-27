HSBC technical rebound in a bearish trend

HSBC, the global banking group, announced that 3Q adjusted profit before tax declined 20.6% on year to 4.30 billion dollars on adjusted revenue of 12.07 billion dollars, down 9.6%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 5:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

HSBC: Technical rebound in a bearish trend

HSBC, the global banking group, announced that 3Q adjusted profit before tax declined 20.6% on year to 4.30 billion dollars on adjusted revenue of 12.07 billion dollars, down 9.6%. 3Q profits beat market expectations. Adjusted expected credit losses reduced to 785 million dollars from 3.95 billion dollars in the prior quarter and 843 million dollars in the prior-year period. The bank said it will consider paying a "conservative dividend" for 2020, which "would be dependent on the economic outlook in early 2021, and be subject to regulatory consultation".

From a chartist point of view, the stock price has landed on a massive support zone near 2009 low and is posting a rebound. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) validated a bullish divergence calling for a technical rebound within the bearish trend. In addition, prices escaped from a downward-sloping channel. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the support at 306p with 370p and 392p as targets. A break below 306p would negate the bullish view and would call for the resumption of the medium term down trend. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus UK Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.