HSBC Plummets 5 On Dismal Numbers

HSBC has tanked over 5% as trading kicks off on Tuesday following the release of its full year results.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 18, 2020 4:52 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
HSBC has tanked over 5% as trading kicks off on Tuesday following the release of its full year results.

Results
  • 33% fall in pre-tax profits to $13.35 billion including. $7.3 billion goodwill impairment charge
  • Revenue +4.3% to $56.1 billion.
  • Return on tangible equity 8.4% 2019 vs 8.6% 2018.

To say these figures were disappointing would be an understatement. They lay bare the scale of the turnaround required at the inefficient banking giant to put it back on track. 

There was a lot to cause concern. A 33% fall in pre-tax profit, a $7.3 billion goodwill impairment charge in Europe, suspending its share buyback, a troubled outlook in Asia its most profitable region owning to coronavirus and a culling of 15% of its workforce. These numbers paint a picture of a very troubled bank.
Return on tangible equity which is considered a key profitability measure fell 0.2% in 2019. It is expected to be 10% -12% in 2022.

Restructuring
HSBC set out its restructuring plans which aims to overhaul a bank that has grown too big, too inefficient and too complex. HSBC plans to shed $100 billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and revamp its US and European business in a move that will see 35,000 jobs cut over 3 years
Whilst on paper the remodeling plan looks encouraging as it addresses many of the known concerns, it is a huge amount of work and it remains to be seen how it settles. 

Outlook
The timing will add another layer of challenges as HSBC faces headwinds from low interest rate environment and disruptions from coronavirus which it says has significantly impacted operations. In the long run the impact of coronavirus could reduce revenue and result in bad loans rising amid disrupted supply chains. 
The million-dollar CEO question remains unanswered a Noel Quinn continues to his very public audition for the permanent role, however there has been no update. 

Levels to watch
HSBC was trading below its 200 sma on the daily chart prior to its results. After dropping 5% in early trade on Tuesday HSBC dived through its 100 & 50 sma. Support can be seen at 550p, its low (31st Jan). A move below here will confirm control is in the hands of the bears and could take HSBC back to levels not seen since 2016.

Related tags: Bank Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.